N.C. man, 83, receives 30-day suspended jail term in 2019 crash that killed Hanover teacher and husband in Outer Banks

Archer originally was charged with two counts of death by motor vehicle - both misdemeanors. Cruden said he authorized a reduction in charges after discussing the case with the Nicolettes' family and learning that a civil settlement had been reached that will be used to financially support the couple's two children - Mckenna and Luca, who were 8 and 5 respectively at the time of their parents' deaths.

The family "was trying to make sure the children were taken care of, and I think the defendant assisted in that, to help them recover as much as they possibly could," Cruden said. "I know it was resolved to the victims' family's satisfaction."

The fact that Archer had "never been in any kind of trouble before also played a role in our decision," the prosecutor said.

The second charge of death by motor vehicle was dismissed, Cruden said, because the crash involved only one incident of reckless driving. "It just so happens that that reckless driving resulted in the deaths of two people, but he can't plead to two reckless driving events."

Cruden said Archer, although 81 at the time of the crash, "was able bodied and had all his faculties about him," and was working that day for a local building supply company. Archer's attorney did not return a phone message for comment.