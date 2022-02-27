N.C. man charged with rape, abduction, child porn after he was found in New Kent motel with 11-year-old girl

Deputies arrested a North Carolina man on Saturday after he was found in a motel room with an 11-year-old girl who had run away from a New Kent County residence.

In a news release on Sunday, the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Martinez Marmolejo, 25, of Fayetteville, N.C., had been charged with rape, abduction, production of child pornography and additional serious charges related to crimes against a child.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 9:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of an 11-year-old who had run away. During the investigation, it was revealed the girl might be with a man she had been communicating with on social media. The victim was found with Marmolejo at a nearby motel. She was taken to a hospital for a complete evaluation.