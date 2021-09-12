N. Gregory Cuffey, chairman of Hopewell School Board, dies Sunday

N. Gregory Cuffey, chairman of the Hopewell School Board and a member since 2015, died Sunday, announced the system’s superintendent, Melody Hackney. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with a heavy heart and the deepest regret that I write to inform our school community of the sudden loss of our school board chairman, Mr. Greg Cuffey,” Hackney said in a written statement. “Mr. Cuffey passed away surrounded by his family early this morning.”

Hackney could not be reached for comment Sunday night. Also unavailable was the School Board vice chairwoman, Linda Hyslop.

Mayor Patience Bennett said it would be inappropriate for her to comment at this time.

Janice Denton, a member of the Hopewell City Council, said she and her colleagues were told of Cuffey’s death earlier Sunday by City Manager John M. Altman Jr.

Denton said Altman did not disclose the cause of death but that Cuffey had been in the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.

“We will be pulling together a full memorial tribute to him on our social media as soon as we can [Monday],” Hackney said. “While we will miss him beyond measure, we will strive each and every day moving forward to honor his precious memory and make him proud.”