As NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney prepares to compete at Sunday’s Cook Out 400, he made a pit stop Friday at the Chickahominy Family YMCA to hand out 500 backpacks to Richmond-area families.

“It’s big for us as drivers to support the communities we race in, because without them, we wouldn’t have a race and we wouldn’t have jobs,” Blaney said. “I grew up going to the YMCA every day when I was a kid, so it meant a lot to me.”

Coca-Cola Consolidated provided the backpacks, which were filled with drinks and nonperishable food items from fellow partners BodyArmor Sports Drink and Kroger.

The collective also presented the YMCA of Greater Richmond with a $7,500 check to support youth programs.

Hervey Sherd, of Henrico County, brought his 6-year-old daughter, Skylar Sherd, to the event to get her set up for first grade.

“It saves us some money, plus she gets to see a bunch of her friends from school,” Sherd said. “Everyone’s having a good time; everyone’s in good spirits.”

Skylar said she enjoyed choosing different designs. “I got a rainbow backpack and a black unicorn coat,” she said.

Families were able to meet Blaney, a BodyArmor athlete and a member of Team Penske, for photos and autographs, as well as check out the Richmond Raceway pace car.

“It’s extremely meaningful because of the opportunity to connect the team to the community and to the kids,” said Jody Alexander, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond. “We all know that when they’re set up for success, the learning environment is so much easier for them.”

Many of the kids receiving the backpacks are part of the YMCA’s Bright Beginnings program, which works to provide students with gear for the upcoming school year, helping them feel confident and prepared.

Karen Browder, a YMCA member and volunteer, brought her former foster children to the event to take part in Bright Beginnings and receive new gear.

“The kids really need support to go back to school,” Browder said. “It’s providing them with the school supplies that they need to help them get a good, fresh start for the school year.”

Students also received school materials, hygiene kits and winter coats from the YMCA of Greater Richmond.

“It’s not just the beginning of the school year, it’s the entire year that we need to support our kids,” Alexander said. “We’re trying to think ahead of what kids need to succeed.”

Other kids, including Skylar, were on hand as part of the Power Scholars Academy, a collaboration between YMCA and local schools geared toward helping children prevent summer learning loss.

“We have a new beginning for our young people, an opportunity for them to go into the classroom prepared with the essentials,” said state Sen. Lamont Bagby. “Those bags are not just filled with school supplies, those bags are filled with love, love for our community.”

Blaney, who won the Coca-Cola 600 in May, is looking to continue his strong season as he drives the No. 12 car at Richmond Raceway.

“I’ve been (to Richmond) many times, and I love the area,” he said. “I look forward to the race; they’ve done a great job of revamping their infield and making it a really good fan experience.”

