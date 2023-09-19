Nearly 600 immigrants from Afghanistan to Yemen declared the Oath of Allegiance in Richmond on Monday as they were sworn in as naturalized U.S. citizens.

“I’m happy and in good spirits,” said Anthony Mithamo, 35, who emigrated from Kenya and works as a certified nursing assistant at The Westmont assisted living facility in Short Pump. “I feel relaxed because I don’t have to take the tests anymore.”

The ceremony at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center came one day after Constitution Day, which commemorates the formation and signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, and Citizenship Day, which recognizes those who have become citizens.

VCU and the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored the event. Family and friends, as well as VCU faculty, staff and students, were on hand to congratulate the 569 newest members of the U.S., who emigrated from 85 different countries.

“At first I was nervous because I’ve never been in such a big crowd,” said Mithamo, who wants to go back to school to further his nursing studies.

Fotis Sotiropoulos, VCU provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, delivered the opening remarks to the crowd. Sotiropoulos reflected on his time in America: arriving from Greece in 1987 as a first-generation college student before becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000.

“I got intoxicated by the possibilities,” Sotiropoulos said. “I felt an empowering sense of belonging, and that sense of belonging gave me the confidence I needed to start pursuing my own version of the American dream.”

Each immigrant was granted citizenship after meeting the requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act and remaining in good standing as a lawful, permanent resident of the U.S.

The newest citizens were sworn in by U.S. District Court Judge David J. Novak, who said this was the largest naturalization ceremony he’s presided over.

“Each generation of immigrants brings a renewal for our national character and adds vitality to our culture,” Novak said. “Newcomers have a special way of appreciating the opportunities in America and, when they seize those opportunities, our whole nation benefits.”

While addressing the crowd, Novak noted prominent figures such as former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, scientist Albert Einstein and author Isabel Allende who immigrated to America and became citizens.

“It’s an honor, privilege and duty to be able to walk in the footsteps of the great people who came to the States,” said Kevin Patino, who became a U.S. citizen on Monday. “It’s a huge responsibility and duty because we have to be able to live up to that standard just as any American would. We want to make sure America is great, and we can do our part, whatever that is.”

Some family members were sworn in together, such as Patino, from Panama, and his mother, Jogly Bocanegra, from Colombia.

“It’s a privilege and it’s an honor,” said Bocanegra, echoing the sentiments of her son. “It’s a pleasure.”

Another person marking the joyous occasion was Anastasia Jiles. She came to the U.S. from Russia and established a family just north of Richmond with her American husband, Ben, and their two young children.

“Here they are, with me,” said Anastasia Jiles, pointing to Alex, 4, and Abby, 2, as the reasons why she decided to become a U.S. citizen. “Now I can exercise my rights and my duties.”

Sanjiv Yajnik, the president of Capital One’s financial services division who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2007, delivered the keynote address.

“When I was growing up, I could never imagine that one day I would be standing in front of you and having this discussion,” said Yajnik, who grew up in Kolkata, India, and arrived to the U.S. in 1998. “Almost all Americans have been good to me and my family; we have been accepted and brought into the American family.”

A scary moment occurred late in the ceremony when one of the newly minted citizens collapsed. After receiving medical attention, the man waved to the crowd as he was taken to the back of the arena by wheelchair.

Following the incident, the ceremony wrapped up, with the new citizens completing final paperwork and heading out to celebrate with family and friends.

Jodianne Roberts, 25, decided to become a U.S. citizen when her green card was set to expire. Roberts, who came from Jamaica and now lives in Hopewell, said she was glad to share the experience with 600 others.

“It’s great,” she said. “I got to see a lot of people from different countries, and I’m happy that we were all able to do this.”