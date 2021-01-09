NBC's playoff football games won't be available on Verizon Fios in Richmond. Here's how to watch.

Because of a contract dispute between NBC12 and Verizon Fios, the channel is currently unavailable to customers of the service in the Richmond area.

NBC has two playoff games this weekend — Saturday night’s between the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Sunday night between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

The estimated 100,000 households impacted by the contract fight have a handful of options:

NBC programming can be viewed via a traditional over-the-air antenna.

The NFL will stream the game at no charge on its NFL app for mobile phones and tablets.

Fios customers can watch the game in Spanish on the NBC Universo station, which is in high-

definition on Channel 775.

Washington’s radio broadcast can be heard on 950 AM and 99.5 FM.

A spokesman for NBC12’s parent company, Gray Television, said negotiations are ongoing between the two sides.