Nearly all Va. residents at 'extremely high risk' of contracting COVID even as cases fall from record highs, NYT report says

The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged is more than 37,800 people.

Deaths from COVID-19 reached 6,228 on Wednesday, a single-day increase of 53. Virginia is averaging almost 54 deaths per day, the highest average recorded in the state over a seven-day period.

Vaccine updates

Virginia expanded its COVID-19 vaccinations dashboard on Wednesday and now breaks down the number of first and second doses received and administered by vaccinators. It also maps the number of vaccine doses received by health district and how many vaccines were received and given out through long-term care facilities.

Of the 1.16 million doses the state has received since its first shipment, more than half have been administered. While this is below the national average of 55%, and leaves the state ranking 42nd for supply used, Virginia is 7th among states when it comes to number of shots given per day. As of Wednesday, Virginia is averaging more than 26,000.

When accounting for percentage of population given at least one shot, Virginia ranks 21st in the country at 6.1% and 12th for most doses administered at 602,983.