Nearly all Va. residents at 'extremely high risk' of contracting COVID even as cases fall from record highs, NYT report says

The risk of Virginians contracting COVID-19 is "extremely high" in all but three counties even as cases fall from record highs seen last week. The risk for localities not placed in this category was classified as "very high," according to a Wednesday analysis of case and testing data from The New York Times and public health experts from Johns Hopkins University.
Data from September shows most of the state at medium to high risk, then worsening in the days before Christmas Eve.
A county is considered "extremely high risk" if it has reported more than 640 cases per 100,000 people during the last two weeks. Those with fewer cases qualify for this level if the percent of positive test results has been above 10% for the past 14 days.
For Richmond and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, January has been the worst month for cases. Richmond s averaging 118 cases per day, and with a total of 12,321 cases, roughly 1 in 19 residents have been infected. VCU Medical Center is at operating at 98% of its ICU capacity with two available ICU beds. This is 22% higher than the national average.
Chesterfield has had an average of 238 cases per day, more than double the average two weeks ago, and exceeds the state positivity rate - 12.3% - by nearly 1 percentage point. Henrico is averaging 209 new cases daily. Hanover, while cases have decreased, is seeing an increase in deaths.
Public health officials at Johns Hopkins University advise to avoid indoor dining, bars, gyms or nonessential shopping as well as having friends over.
"Given the severity of the outbreak, spending time inside with people from other households puts you at risk for getting the coronavirus or spreading it to others," the report read.
Experts also recommend avoiding nonessential travel, weddings, funerals, concerts and sporting events and choosing delivery or curbside pickup when possible. The report says even outdoor dining and outdoor bars are unsafe but to not skip or delay medical care, including mental health.
By the numbers
Virginia has seen 5,227 new cases since Tuesday. Total caseload is at 488,553 cases.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 2,868 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. This is about a 21-patient increase from Tuesday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged is more than 37,800 people.
Deaths from COVID-19 reached 6,228 on Wednesday, a single-day increase of 53. Virginia is averaging almost 54 deaths per day, the highest average recorded in the state over a seven-day period.
Vaccine updates
Virginia expanded its COVID-19 vaccinations dashboard on Wednesday and now breaks down the number of first and second doses received and administered by vaccinators. It also maps the number of vaccine doses received by health district and how many vaccines were received and given out through long-term care facilities.
Of the 1.16 million doses the state has received since its first shipment, more than half have been administered. While this is below the national average of 55%, and leaves the state ranking 42nd for supply used, Virginia is 7th among states when it comes to number of shots given per day. As of Wednesday, Virginia is averaging more than 26,000.
When accounting for percentage of population given at least one shot, Virginia ranks 21st in the country at 6.1% and 12th for most doses administered at 602,983.
Of first doses received, almost 67% has been administered. There's a larger gap for second doses, with only 21% of the 326,350 shots given. The federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care facilities isn't included in this count, but the pharmacy chains have received 153,075 doses in Virginia through the partnership, according to the data. About 48% of those have been administered.
The Richmond area’s figures for COVID-19
Since Tuesday, Richmond and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have seen an increase of 604 cases, nine hospitalizations and eight deaths.
The area has had a total of 56,514 cases, 2,360 hospitalizations and 796 deaths.
Richmond has had a total of 12,321 cases, 622 hospitalizations and 124 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 20,699 cases, 762 hospitalizations and 238 deaths.
Henrico has had 17,858 cases, 761 hospitalizations and 337 deaths. Hanover has had 5,636 cases, 215 hospitalizations and 97 deaths.
