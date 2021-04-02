Nearly four months in, the hunt for vaccine appointments continues. Strangers are helping one another land them

Cindy Jez hunched over her laptop on a Sunday afternoon in January, sifting through social media, pharmacy websites, hospital news releases — anything to quell the lingering fears that the vaccine her 88-year-old mother was qualified to receive would not arrive before it was too late.

Nearly a year had already gone by without being able to breathe the same air as the woman who raised her, without wrapping her arms around the mother whose laugh she sometimes heard if she closed her eyes hard enough. Jez, 65, would not let the pandemic steal more time.

But the system wasn't working. Attempts to book appointments were futile. Information was limited and calls to already overburdened health departments were met with seemingly unending waits. Younger Virginians working from home were receiving doses before 90-year-olds in long-term care at a time when eligibility had yet to widen past health care workers and people ages 75 and up.

And at the end of the day, there were no answers, no reassurances.

That's when Jez decided to enlist her friends to scour the internet and find shots for the people who needed it but couldn't find one.