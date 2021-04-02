Nearly four months in, the hunt for vaccine appointments continues. Strangers are helping one another land them

Cindy Jez hunched over her laptop on a Sunday afternoon in January, sifting through social media, pharmacy websites, hospital news releases — anything to quell the lingering fears that the vaccine her 88-year-old mother was qualified to receive would not arrive before it was too late.
Nearly a year had already gone by without being able to breathe the same air as the woman who raised her, without wrapping her arms around the mother whose laugh she sometimes heard if she closed her eyes hard enough. Jez, 65, would not let the pandemic steal more time.
But the system wasn't working. Attempts to book appointments were futile. Information was limited and calls to already overburdened health departments were met with seemingly unending waits. Younger Virginians working from home were receiving doses before 90-year-olds in long-term care at a time when eligibility had yet to widen past health care workers and people ages 75 and up.
And at the end of the day, there were no answers, no reassurances.
That's when Jez decided to enlist her friends to scour the internet and find shots for the people who needed it but couldn't find one.
She invited 20 people in January to the Facebook group she named "RVA Vaccination Hunters, where there were four rules: Be kind, do not share Prep Mod scheduling links or private information, do not sell or solicit appointments and do not encourage ways to "cheat the system."
"Our goal is to get shots in arms!" reads the about section of the page. "Through a collaborative membership and ethical vaccine hunting, we are helping eligible Virginia residents receive COVID-19 vaccinations by providing accurate resources and timely information about vaccination locations, reservation criteria, and availability."
Within days, she and her husband found a slot at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. Then her mother got her first shot.
"That was my defining moment," Jez said. "Like 'hey, this really does work.'"
By April, the group's membership ballooned to more than 10,500 people, a figure that risked posts from some less committed to the rules than others wiggling through.
There have been 3,271 posts, or around 110 per day, in the last month.
When posts were coming in faster than Jez could moderate them to flag misinformation, Liz Wire Thurman, who had never before met Jez, stepped up.
In the hours she's not working as a hospital speech language pathologist, Thurman, 43, now sits at her dining room table covered in LEGOs left behind by her kids.
Her phone tracks the messages coming in, while her laptop remains open with multiple tabs monitoring Gov. Ralph Northam's press conferences, checking the Virginia Department of Health websites for news, updating spreadsheets pinned to the Facebook page outlining the federal pharmacy partners in the Richmond area and their current eligibility criteria — oftentimes before media outlets and health districts have reported the information.
Thurman extensively fact checks COVID-19 information before responding to posts and takes down ones unintentionally sharing appointment links or trying to snag a dose before deemed eligible.
Jez and Thurman have also sectioned hours of their day to signing people up for appointments, walking step-by-step through the process of what to expect at mass vaccination centers, what to do if your second appointment in the federal registration isn't popping up and recently secured translation services to widen language accessibility for Spanish readers.
Roughly two hours are spent daily reviewing the questionnaires people fill out to be invited into the Facebook group and verifying identities to ensure bots aren't let in.
And what started as a platform to guide community members in navigating the vaccination process became one where thousands of strangers helped each other.
"Because of this group, I think a lot of people were able to get some sort of relief from the frustration of how the state and counties were administering and communicating," Monique Marie wrote earlier this week. "This group became the public relations the state team needed for the vaccine rollout."
"I have seen such an outpouring of assistance and compassion on this Facebook page," wrote Cindy Spielberg Boswell, who joined when her father Howard, 81, spent a month looking for a shot. He spoke with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in February. "It even inspired me to volunteer with the [Medical Reserves Corps]."
"Even though I'm under the age of 65, I have several health issues that put me at risk," said Tracy Thomas, a Richmond resident who found an appointment within a week of joining. "I don't know where I would be without this group."
There were success stories by the hundreds, health care providers letting the group know about appointment slots or leftover end-of-day doses, and when people shared they had nowhere else to turn, comments flooded in with support. Some members joined to help their homebound parents or eligible friends without internet access sign up.
But along with the growing numbers has come an ethical gray area seen nationally in a pandemic where Black and Latino residents and people in low-income areas shouldered a heavy burden yet lag in their vaccination rates.
Cat Long, spokesperson for Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said there's a tricky balance to strike from a public health standpoint. Communities helping their neighbors and sharing knowledge on vaccines is a vital tool toward ending the pandemic, she said, commending Jez and Thurman's dedication to accurate information.
But "Facebook groups can contribute to unintended inequities," she continued.
That includes giving an advantage to those with the ability to take off work and drive hours outside their locality or who have internet access that allows them frequently check social media and refresh websites throughout the day. Long recommends residents avoid seeking a vaccine when they aren't eligible in the place they live or driving across state lines where everyone qualifies.
"We know that inequities do not start or end with social media; it is likely that folks with resources would still find out about vaccine opportunities even in the absence of these groups existing," Long said. "That's why we're so invested in building vaccination opportunities that are culturally and physically accessible."
But she acknowledged the mental health toll of waiting for a vaccine or not having access to health care information and how finding a sense of community can ease that stressor.
Complicating the blurred ethical lines is how there are no federal or state guidelines barring people from traveling — other than the VDH urging individuals to not drive to vaccination clinics without an appointment after hundreds flocked to a Danville site, spurred in part by vaccine hunters. The federal registration system offers residents appointments 50-plus miles away.
The structural disparities laid bare in the pandemic also existed long before the state's first case and went largely unaddressed on a national level. And with a staggered rollout of phases, where some Virginia localities were in later eligibility stages before others, desperation among people only swelled.
"My point is that once again, the rich are having better health outcomes," wrote Gracie Stapleton, a community mental health worker, on Thursday in the group. "The poor in Goochland and Powhatan and other surrounding areas will be the last to get the vaccine."
Most of her clients don't have access to high-speed internet. They don't have the ability to quickly schedule an appointment before the slots are taken. Stapleton noted the complicated feelings of feeling thankful for a group that helped her husband find a dose and knowing others haven't gotten that chance.
In an interview, Jez said that's why "protecting the integrity" of the group has been at the core of what they dedicated their days to.
"We want everybody to get a shot, but we want everybody to get the shot when they're supposed to," Jez said.
Because everyone deserves to hold their family again, too, she said.
