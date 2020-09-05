Nearly half of Richmond COVID cases are in South Richmond's Black and Latino communities. Advocates, health officials search for solutions

Zip codes and 23224 and 23234 within the Richmond area house the highest number of cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health Saturday report, at 1,313 and 1,625 respectively. These two zip codes also overlap with 8th and 9th district lines. Parts go into Chesterfield, which has the largest Latino population in the Richmond area according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In June, the average home sales price in the 8th and 9th districts was $142,139. Both are also largely Black populations and an average of 6,129 Latinos, according to U.S. Census Bureau numbers.

The 23221 zip code, which includes the largely white and affluent Windsor Farms neighborhood and is part of 1st district has 111 cases. In real estate zone 20, which includes Windsor Farms, the average home sales price was $559,494.

Meanwhile, Black and Latino residents in Richmond are 78% of the city’s cases and nearly 87% of hospitalizations.