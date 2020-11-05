Neighborhood groups file suit against city ahead of vote next week on Pulse corridor rezoning

A coalition of Richmond civic associations is seeking a court order to stop the City Council from voting next week on a zoning ordinance that would allow buildings over 20 stories tall along parts of West Broad Street around the Fan District, Carver and Jackson Ward.

The council agreed in late September to delay its vote on new high-density and transit-oriented zoning for properties along the GRTC Pulse corridor from around Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus to the Science Museum of Virginia.

With the item back on the council’s agenda Monday, the RVA Coalition of Concerned Civic Associations filed suit in Richmond Circuit Court this week, requesting an injunction to pause the matter until the city can hold more public in-person meetings about the plan and provide records the coalition has requested.

“Part of what makes Richmond so desirable is that it has a sense of place and an architectural legacy. Both of those are fragile,” said Jonathan Marcus, president of the coalition. “Inserting downtown, high-rise buildings around historic, mostly residential neighborhoods ... does not nurture what Richmond is in terms of its legacy and charm.”