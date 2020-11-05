Neighborhood groups file suit against city ahead of vote next week on Pulse corridor rezoning

A coalition of Richmond civic associations is seeking a court order to stop the City Council from voting next week on a zoning ordinance that would allow buildings over 20 stories tall along parts of West Broad Street around the Fan District, Carver and Jackson Ward.
The council agreed in late September to delay its vote on new high-density and transit-oriented zoning for properties along the GRTC Pulse corridor from around Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus to the Science Museum of Virginia.
With the item back on the council’s agenda Monday, the RVA Coalition of Concerned Civic Associations filed suit in Richmond Circuit Court this week, requesting an injunction to pause the matter until the city can hold more public in-person meetings about the plan and provide records the coalition has requested.
“Part of what makes Richmond so desirable is that it has a sense of place and an architectural legacy. Both of those are fragile,” said Jonathan Marcus, president of the coalition. “Inserting downtown, high-rise buildings around historic, mostly residential neighborhoods ... does not nurture what Richmond is in terms of its legacy and charm.”
The council already agreed to the plan in concept about three years ago, with the goals of generating new tax revenue and making the city more pedestrian- and transit-friendly. Residents opposed to the zoning proposal, however, say allowing 20-story buildings is excessive.
“A decision this monumental and permanent will dictate development of this area for generations to come, impacting the infrastructure, quality of life of protected historic neighborhoods, and the unique and marketable nature of the area,” according to the complaint.
The new zoning for areas along the GRTC Pulse line is based on a guide developed by the city’s planners in collaboration with Plan RVA, the region’s planning district commission. The council adopted the Pulse Corridor Plan a year before GRTC launched the 7.6-mile bus rapid transit line in 2018.
The new zoning, according to the plan, would create a more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly environment around each Pulse station by allowing more high-density development and creating new urban design standards governing building setbacks and appearance, parking, landscaping and commercial activity at the street level.
The city has already implemented some of the plan’s recommendations, starting with changes in the Scott’s Addition area, followed by changes in Monroe Ward and the Arts District last summer.
Anticipating the next phase of the zoning project earlier this year, members of the coalition — including the Fan District Association, Carver Area Civic Improvement League, Historic Jackson Ward Association, Historic West Grace Street Association and others — sought information about internal planning meetings, surrounding property owners, and records of communications between city planning officials and developers about the project.
The suit filed this week alleges that the city was slow to respond to the neighborhood associations and that the city asked them in September to pay $3,836 before providing records that were requested under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
The city initially estimated that the request would cost $411, but raised it three days before the council was scheduled to vote on the rezoning.
Marcus said the neighborhood associations filed another suit last month alleging obstruction, but failed to compel the Richmond Circuit Court to make the city provide the records at a lower cost. He said they resubmitted a pared-down information request this week, and it is pending.
Third District Councilman Chris Hilbert, who represents part of the area that’s subject to the rezoning, said he’s opposed to it, and thinks it’s unlikely that the council will approve the change Monday, even if the plaintiffs do not prevail.
“I’ve been told [the suit] would not pass legal muster to block the council from voting on the issue,” he said. “But I haven’t talked to anyone who is supportive of it.”
City spokesman Jim Nolan declined to comment on the suit.
Marcus said a court hearing for the requested injunction is scheduled for Monday morning.
