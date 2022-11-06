"Never again, never forget": Richmond's Jewish community remembers Kristallnacht

On the night of Nov. 9, 1938, Nazi paramilitary forces and German civilians engaged in a wave of violence and vandalism targeting Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues across Germany and Austria. The campaign of violence became known as Kristallnacht, the "Night of Broken Glass," because of the shattered glass strewn in the streets.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., estimates that 7,500 Jewish-owned businesses were destroyed and looted during Kristallnacht, and some 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps. It is recognized as the first time that the Nazis arrested Jews specifically because of their ethnicity.

Sunday afternoon, Holocaust survivors and their family members gathered at the Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetary in Henrico County, the oldest Holocaust memorial in the country, for an annual Kristallnacht memorial service.

Col. Jay Ipson, a Holocaust survivor who graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and the University of Richmond and founded the Virginia Holocaust Museum, called the group to assemble by blowing the shofar, a horn made of a ram's horn, alongside his grandson, Benjamin Ipson.

After the shofar call, Rabbi Sherry Grinsteiner of Congregation Or Atid in Henrico County delivered a prayer that stressed the theme of never forgetting what was done to Jewish people during the Holocaust in an attempt to ensure that nothing like it will ever happen again.

"The hate that led to Kristallnacht is rearing its ugly head again — not that it ever left," she said, referring to recent antisemitic incidents involving Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Ye, the music artist previously known as Kanye West. "Words shared on social media by famous individuals are followed by actions of hate."

Grinsteiner said that Kristallnacht "symbolizes the shattering of Jewish existence in Germany," but that those who survived are a people who, "despite our sorrow and struggle, hold onto hope."

Local singer-songwriter Susan Greenbaum performed the Jewish Partisan's Anthem "Zog nit keyn mol," a Yiddish song frequently sung at Holocaust memorial services whose lyrics refer to strength and courage born out of pain and the importance of passing the story of Jewish struggle down to future generations.

The song is sung in Yiddish, the language of Central and Eastern European Jews, because "every word sung in Yiddish is like a blow to the Nazis" and their attempt to wipe out not just the Jewish people, but their culture as well, said Captain Alex Keisch, vice president of Emek Sholom's board and the ceremony's host.

Greenbaum, whose parents' families immigrated to the U.S. from Poland and Ukraine in the 1920s, spoke about the fact that many of her family's stories died with her parents in 2018.

"If you know your family's history, please share it with your kids and grandkids," Greenbaum said, so that "from generation to generation, those in decades to come will never forget."

Emek Sholom, which is Hebrew for "Valley of Peace," was unveiled Nov. 6, 1955, by the New American Jewish Club of Richmond. The central monument, which initially paid tribute to 200 family members who died in the Holocaust, now bears the names of 462 victims whose surviving family members have ties to Richmond.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources designated Emek Sholom a historic landmark in 1998, and the U.S. Department of the Interior added the monument to the National Register of Historic places a year later.

The cemetery's board sponsors an annual essay contest for Virginia high school students who write about how to fight antisemitism in America and around the world. The contest is named for Esther J. Windmueller, a Richmond native and Emek Sholom board member who died in 2017 of ovarian cancer.

The winner of this year's top award was Leo Coogan, a junior at The Steward School in Richmond and a convert to Judaism, who spoke about his experience being bullied for his faith and how communities are truly welcoming when they are willing to speak up in the face of wrongdoing.

The ceremony concluded with the lighting of six candles - to symbolize the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust - and closing prayers led by Cantor Sarah Beck-Berman of Congregation Beth Ahabah, the synagogue founded in 1789 and now located on West Franklin Street in the Fan. Visitors were then invited to place stones atop the memorial wall as a symbol of paying respect to the dead.

The memorial took place in the context of several high-profile incidents of antisemitism involving American celebrities in recent months.

Irving, who joined the Nets in 2019, is currently suspended after tweeting a link to a movie containing several antisemitic tropes, including Holocaust denial, and failing to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews in recent weeks, including a tweet in which he said he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

Irving later deleted the tweet and posted an apology on Instagram in which he wrote that he had failed to outline "the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with."

Ye offered an apology in an Oct. 19 interview with Piers Morgan, but has since made additional remarks about Jews controlling the media and entertainment industries, a longstanding antisemitic trope.

Both men jeopardized significant business deals with their actions. Adidas severed its ties with Ye and stopped production of its Yeezy line, a move that the company said could lead to as much as $250 million in losses this year. Nike, which has produced signature shoes for Irving since 2014, announced Friday that it was canceling the release of the "Kyrie 8" shoe and reevaluating its relationship with the player.

Those incidents come as part of a growing trend of antisemitism in the U.S. The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish non-governmental organization that catalogs instances of hate-based violence and extremism, reported that there were more than 2,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in 2021, a 34% increase from the previous year and the largest number since the organization began tracking such incidents in 1979.