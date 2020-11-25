'Never have to search for a family again.' Richmond-area families reflect on adopting teenagers

“There was this turning point where he realized that we were for real and he started to trust us," said Pat Matthews. "He started to feel secure with us and he started to call us mom and dad."

Trauma, which many youth in foster care carry with them, “can complicate normally healthy development and delay typical milestones,” including getting a driver’s license, graduating from high school, being hired for a first job and attending college, according to the Juvenile Law Center, a public interest law firm that advocates for youth in child welfare and justice systems.

In the past few years, Alston, 16, not only has found a home but has friends, is a Boy Scout, summers at the family beach house in North Carolina where he also works at a restaurant. Back home he works at a garden nursery. He enjoys playing video games too, like Call of Duty and Minecraft.

Alston wants to help out foster kids who are still waiting for a permanent family. Still in the preliminary stages, Alston has ideas to donate some of his paycheck to foster kids and plans to ask his church, Mount Vernon Baptist for assistance.

For Alston, being adopted was “the happiest day of my life because I finally had a family to go to. It was just the best day of my life knowing I would never have to search for a family again.”