'Never too late:' Richmond woman, 76, votes for the first time after having her voting rights restored

Among her biggest cheerleaders was Janei Lofty, Community Network Manager with Enterprise Community Development, which operates the senior home.

Lofty said part of her job involves helping the residents of the properties managed by ECD by connecting them with services they need. One of the priorities this year, Lofty said, was voter registration and election education. Lofty said Ward came to her earlier this year seeking help to get her voting rights restored, which they did. She also helped Ward register to vote, though confirmation from the registrar's office didn't come until Monday afternoon.

"She was elated," Lofty said, and "I felt like I won the lottery."

Before getting on the van Tuesday to go vote, Ward spoke softly about the grace of God and her desire to never give up on something that others take for granted.

Mistakes as a much younger woman led to the felony conviction. She was an accessory to a crime, she admitted, but worked hard to restore her rights in the decades that followed. A self-described "news freak," Ward said she keeps up with current events and in recent years, she said, her heart has been troubled by what she sees all around the country.