New buildings coming to VCU: athletics village, student commons, high-rise dorm, arts lab

The new commons, plus a wellness facility and green space, are estimated to cost $156 million and will be funded by the university in the 2024-2026 time period.

The added green space, which would connect the library to the student commons, will change the feel of the Monroe Park campus, Weiss said.

The Temple building holds the school of media and culture, classrooms, office and labs. The tennis courts will move to the new athletics village.

Once the current commons is torn down, an interdisciplinary classroom and lab building is planned for the space, adjacent to a large swath of grass and trees the university is calling an "iconic green space."

VCU projects a cost of $152 million for the interdisciplinary classroom and lab building, which would be funded by the state and is slated for the 2022-2024 biennium.

Grace Street

Students need to have a sense of arrival on campus without separating VCU from the city of Richmond, Weiss said.