New capacity limits squeezing high school sports budgets, will keep parents from attending games

Most area schools rely on ticket sales to fund much of their athletic programs, and some of their school systems help with costs for such things as transportation, police, event security and sometimes uniforms.

"Hopefully we can all work together in [Hanover County] and figure out where [the money] is going to come from," said Hanover AD Bob Bollander, who added that the Hawks get a lot of donations and community support. "I'm just hoping other counties are able to find it, too, so we have somebody to play."

Expenses for a basketball game generally include game officials, police, event security and event workers. ADs said without fans or even with reduced numbers, a police presence may no longer be necessary. Officiating crews for basketball games probably will be cut from three to two.

"We're looking at just about any way possible to save money in this COVID situation," Hermitage AD Chris Rollison said.

“When the number’s 250, you feel a little bit more confident about how you’re going to [make ends meet]. Now that the number’s at 25, I don’t know how that looks. I don’t want to call it savings, but I think there are folks who have money in their accounts that could get them through. But again I think it could be pretty detrimental by the time the year’s over if we don’t have any revenue coming in.”