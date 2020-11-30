New capacity limits squeezing high school sports budgets, will keep parents from attending games

Local high school athletics departments are grappling with the logistical fallout from Gov. Ralph Northam's new statewide measures to contain COVID-19, which include a limit of 25 spectators for sporting events, down from 250 in previous regulations.
Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun said in a Nov. 20 statement the 25-person limit excludes "players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contests, media, law enforcement, and medical services," but it includes "cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups."
For area schools playing winter sports – Richmond Public Schools already has opted out – the minuscule limit has left them wrestling with how to apportion spectators, or whether to have spectators at all. Some schools are turning to livestreaming services such as Hudl, the National Federation of State High School Associations Network or even Facebook Live to provide parents and fans with an alternate viewing platform.
The Central District has decided to have cheerleaders but no other spectators, Thomas Dale High activities director Ricky Talman said. Talman said the district is looking to bring in parents for senior nights over multiple nights.
“I think the biggest piece we want is for our seniors to be honored this year,” he said. “We don’t want them to miss out on that.”
Several activities directors in other districts said decisions about allowing spectators still are being worked out. Possibilities could include having spectators (a rotation of cheerleaders and home-team parents) for JV games, clearing the gym and bringing in other spectators for varsity games, with ticket sales helping to pay for officials.
For public schools, the financial implications of not collecting or having limited gate fees could be significant.
Some activities directors said the 250-spectator limit may have allowed them to break even or incur small losses. Some hoped to divvy up tickets among parents of players for home and visiting teams, plus cheerleaders for the home team.
But with 25 or fewer paying spectators, athletics departments are trying to figure out ways to make up the money or cut costs. These measures could include fundraisers; donations; aid from booster clubs; reduced security or event workers; and reduced numbers of officials for contests.
Having fewer games – the VHSL’s condensed schedule allows for only 60% of normal regular-season games – will help.
Support Local Journalism
"Without ticket sales, we're scrambling to find a way to pay for our other costs," said Cosby AD Mickey Swartz . "Looking around at what's happening, I think financials are driving a lot of the conversation now. Smaller schools can't do it."
Most area schools rely on ticket sales to fund much of their athletic programs, and some of their school systems help with costs for such things as transportation, police, event security and sometimes uniforms.
"Hopefully we can all work together in [Hanover County] and figure out where [the money] is going to come from," said Hanover AD Bob Bollander, who added that the Hawks get a lot of donations and community support. "I'm just hoping other counties are able to find it, too, so we have somebody to play."
Expenses for a basketball game generally include game officials, police, event security and event workers. ADs said without fans or even with reduced numbers, a police presence may no longer be necessary. Officiating crews for basketball games probably will be cut from three to two.
"We're looking at just about any way possible to save money in this COVID situation," Hermitage AD Chris Rollison said.
“When the number’s 250, you feel a little bit more confident about how you’re going to [make ends meet]. Now that the number’s at 25, I don’t know how that looks. I don’t want to call it savings, but I think there are folks who have money in their accounts that could get them through. But again I think it could be pretty detrimental by the time the year’s over if we don’t have any revenue coming in.”
For private schools, the fallout from the limit on spectators is minimal. St. Catherine's and Collegiate, for example, have held some fall sports events but have not allowed spectators and will continue that policy for the foreseeable future. The schools' winter sports teams began training this month and hope to begin competitions after the holiday break.
St. Catherine's AD Julie Dayton and Collegiate AD Karen Doxey said, even when the schools do commence competition, it is unlikely they will permit spectators.
"I think everyone is doing the best they can, with the priority being offering student-athletes something to keep them engaged and healthy and happy," Dayton said.
Steward did not hold any fall sports, but plans to have boys and girls basketball as well as a reduced swim team in the winter. AD Bruce Secrest said the school's conference, TCIS, has collectively agreed not to permit spectators.
For St. Catherine's, Collegiate and Steward, there are no financial implications of the limit on spectators because they, like many private schools, do not charge admission to athletics events under normal circumstances.
"We're just all crossing our fingers and hoping the numbers improve so we can get going and have a good time competing again," Secrest said.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim