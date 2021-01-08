New CARITAS Center with women's shelter, recovery program opens as addiction epidemic deepens

Stephen Vicoli remembers 2017 as a bad year.
Many people who sought his help at the Healing Place for Men died as Fentanyl seeped into the illicit opioid market.
Last year was worse, said Vicoli, an addiction recovery program manager. The isolation and despair took its toll, pushing Virginia's decade-long surge of drug overdoses to a new peak and Vicoli to a new low, as fatal overdose deaths became more common as a global pandemic unfolded.
Face-to-face group meetings, a crucial element of the recovery experience for many, were stripped down and cancelled to keep people safe from the coronavirus. Vicoli, who has been in recovery for about a decade, said peers became weary of virtual meetings and uncertainty, as an average of eight people in the Richmond area were dying of a fatal drug overdose each week through September last year.
"It's COVID... it's taken it's toll," he said. "It's our default position to rely on substances to cope."
Amid the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic and a new surge in fatal drug overdose deaths in Richmond and throughout Virginia, however, Vicoli and others in the recovery community see the opening of the new $28 million CARITAS Center in Richmond as a beacon of hope.
Located in a former Philip Morris tobacco warehouse, CARITAS opened its new 150,000-square-foot center in South Richmond last month, featuring the Healing Place for Women's residential recovery program, a 24-bed emergency women's shelter, a furniture bank, administrative offices, classroom space and 47 sober-living apartments.
As the center welcomes clients, five artists are painting a series of murals in the halls of the the building to brighten the space and build hope.
Shaylen Amanda Broughton, one of the artists, covered one of the hallways from floor to ceiling in shades of blue, reflecting the journey from dark depths, represented by water, to light.
She said the mural is intended to evoke "a sense of peace, healing and transformation."
CARITAS will continue to operate the Healing Place for Men at its old location nearby. The recovery programs can hold about 300 participants -- 180 men and 120 women -- said Karen Stanley, president and CEO of CARITAS,a nonprofit with roots stretching back to the 1980s.
Vicoli, who has been involved in training recovery managers for the new women's program, welcomed the opportunity for the Healing Place to serve women.
"It's been sorely needed," he said. "I can't tell you the amount of phone calls I used to get from women seeking recovery. There wasn't really space available that I could refer them to locally."
Julie Karr, an official with the Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts who focuses on opioid use and addiction, said there are fewer residential recovery programs for women and gender non-conforming people, but that demographic data show a rise in substance use disorder and overdoses among those groups in recent years.
The new center arrives as overdose deaths are expected to reach record highs.
As health officials work to contain the coronavirus, the addiction epidemic is worsening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a record high of more than 81,000 deaths nationwide in the 12-month period ending in May 2020.
In a news release last month, the CDC said the pandemic appears to be accelerating the addiction crisis, and recommended wider distribution of naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses, and improved accessibility to treatment services for substance use disorder.
The Virginia Department of Health, meanwhile, recently projected a 26% increase in fatal overdoses from 1,626 deaths in 2019 to 2,053 in 2020.
Stanley said health and safety restrictions made it difficult to operate the recovery programs and accept new intakes. She said they were briefly disrupted last spring.
"We had to shut our doors for nine weeks," Stanley said. "We finally got to a point where we had to have the conversation with our medical partners ... and we said, 'you know there's more people dying from addiction than there is from COVID. We have to find a way to open our doors back up.'"
There were 160 fatal drug overdoses in the city through September last year, according to preliminary data provided the Virginia Department of Health -- that's 30 more deaths than in all in 2019 -- and around 60 more than what's been attributed to the coronavirus in the city since last April.
Including the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover, the number of confirmed fatal overdoses in the Richmond area through September rises to 313, which is less than half of the 661 recorded COVID deaths in the four localities as of Friday.
But there may have been even more fatal overdoses in the first nine months of the year, as state toxicology reports usually lag a few months.
Jim May, chief operating officer of the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, which provides substance use disorder treatment and services, said health officials were starting to make progress in slowing overdoses until last year, with Fentanyl still playing a major role in fatal overdoses.
"The data are consistent in showing that things have gotten worse in terms of overdoses and deaths," he said. "We are inundated with referrals for treatment. Everything supports the notion that the epidemic of addiction -- opioid addiction particularly -- has ramped up again this year."
Karr said there is a correlation between rising fatal overdose cases and COVID, but that overdoses were already on the rise again a few months before the onset of the pandemic.
While the situation is dire, Karr said new recovery organizations such as Peter's Place RVA, a LGBTQIA-focused recovery and housing organization, and the new CARITAS Center are positive developments.
She also noted that the passage of a 'good Samaritan' law last year reduces harm and provides legal protections for people who overdose or report one.
The developments are important "during the pandemic when so many other resources are constricted," she said. "More inclusive, accessible services and resources for people with Substance Use Disorder and others who use drugs are vital to curbing fatal overdoses and improving health outcomes for people."
Vicoli is still nervous. But vaccines for COVID are on the horizon, and they're ready to meet those who come for help, he said.
(804) 649-6178