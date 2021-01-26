New COVID-19 cases, deaths are declining across the country. In Virginia, they're increasing.

Almost every state in the U.S. is seeing its COVID-19 case and death rates decline. Virginia is one of six that isn't, according to a data compilation from The New York Times of case counts, deaths and hot spots pulled from state and local health agencies.
Among those six, Virginia has had the third-highest number of cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. While the state is 12th in the country for the average of new cases in the last week - 4,607 - those with higher case rates like California and New York are stabilizing.
For the past week, new cases had been trending downward in Virginia after reaching more than 17,000 additional infections within a record-shattering two-day span. Single-day increases hadn’t surpassed 4,530 since last Tuesday. Then Monday, Virginia reported its fourth-highest daily increase: 6,172.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health recorded 4,707 new cases. The state hadn't exceeded 4,700 additional infections in a single day until a month ago. At the current daily rate, Virginia could reach half a million cases in four days.
The total caseload is at 483,326.
In less than a month, Virginia has reported 1,142 deaths and is averaging almost 54 deaths per day. On Tuesday, VDH reported 93 more deaths, the second-highest increase ever recorded. The first was 96 in September but the spike was attributed to a data error.
There are eight states where new deaths are increasing. Virginia is 7th behind larger states like Florida, Georgia and Texas.
Of the 100 top COVID-19 hot spots across the U.S., Virginia has 14 on the list. Winchester, which is located in Northern Virginia, is No. 10 in the country. Texas is the only state with more counties listed, 26, but has more than 3.4 times Virginia’s population.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 2,847 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. This is about a 45-patient decrease from Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged is more than 37,527.
Also on the decline is the percentage of people testing positive for the virus. On Monday, the positivity rate was 12.5%. On Friday, it was 13%.
This is still higher than the positivity rate before Thanksgiving, which was below 10%. In October, the state was averaging less than 5%.
Vaccine updates
Virginia shot up to 36th in the country for shots given on Tuesday after weeks of being nearly the worst in the country. State officials have attributed Virginia trailing behind to data entry errors that provide incomplete figures on its dashboard.
The state has now administered almost half its doses received, a shift that inches Virginia toward the national average of 53%.
Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam, said Tuesday "we have a lot of work left, clearly," but that the governor would outlining steps to further improve the state's vaccine distribution efforts in a 2 p.m. Wednesday media briefing.
Less than a month after Northam's announcement, Virginia has nearly reached its goal of averaging 25,000 doses per day. The actual number is surely higher, as updated figures from last week show the state administering more than 30,000 each day.
The next hurdle is the nationwide shortfall of supply.
The federal government has allotted Virginia 105,000 doses per week to distribute across its 133 localities. That's down from the more than 110,000 received weekly in December.
Vaccine allocation is now geographically population-based and will vary among local health departments, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator. Vaccinators will include a mixture of local VDH staff and volunteers, hospitals, pharmacies and providers.
Richmond-area figures
Since Friday, Richmond and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have seen an increase of 2,438 cases, 24 hospitalizations and 55 deaths.
The area has had a total of 55,910 cases, 2,351 hospitalizations and 788 deaths.
Richmond has had a total of 12,213 cases, 619 hospitalizations and 123 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 20,447 cases, 758 hospitalizations and 236 deaths.
Henrico has had 17,660 cases, 759 hospitalizations and 333 deaths. Hanover has had 5,590 cases, 215 hospitalizations and 96 deaths.
