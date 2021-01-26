New COVID-19 cases, deaths are declining across the country. In Virginia, they're increasing.

There are eight states where new deaths are increasing. Virginia is 7th behind larger states like Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Of the 100 top COVID-19 hot spots across the U.S., Virginia has 14 on the list. Winchester, which is located in Northern Virginia, is No. 10 in the country. Texas is the only state with more counties listed, 26, but has more than 3.4 times Virginia’s population.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 2,847 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. This is about a 45-patient decrease from Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged is more than 37,527.

Also on the decline is the percentage of people testing positive for the virus. On Monday, the positivity rate was 12.5%. On Friday, it was 13%.

This is still higher than the positivity rate before Thanksgiving, which was below 10%. In October, the state was averaging less than 5%.

Vaccine updates