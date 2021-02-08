New COVID cases in Virginia drop to lowest level since December as more than 1.1 million shots given

Emerging from its deadliest month of the pandemic, Virginia is witnessing the number of new cases drop to levels last seen in December.

With a single-day increase of 1,700 COVID-19 infections, Monday signaled a sharp turnaround from the more than 5,200 daily cases recorded a month ago and a mostly sustained decline from a record-setting holiday surge that resulted in a nearly 10,000-case spike on Jan. 17.

In the three-day span between Friday and Monday, the state recorded 184,461 COVID-19 vaccinations for a total of more than 1.1 million shots given - almost six times the amount of doses administered last month.

The breakdown of vaccinations translates to nearly 900,000 people receiving at least one dose and 206,942 being fully vaccinated, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

While the overlap of a sped-up distribution of vaccines and a downturn of cases and hospitalizations suggest the start of curtailing a virus that's killed 6,820 Virginians since March, Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Laurie Forlano said it's too soon to tell if vaccinations are the reason why.