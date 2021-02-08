New COVID cases in Virginia drop to lowest level since December as more than 1.1 million shots given

Emerging from its deadliest month of the pandemic, Virginia is witnessing the number of new cases drop to levels last seen in December.
With a single-day increase of 1,700 COVID-19 infections, Monday signaled a sharp turnaround from the more than 5,200 daily cases recorded a month ago and a mostly sustained decline from a record-setting holiday surge that resulted in a nearly 10,000-case spike on Jan. 17.
In the three-day span between Friday and Monday, the state recorded 184,461 COVID-19 vaccinations for a total of more than 1.1 million shots given - almost six times the amount of doses administered last month.
The breakdown of vaccinations translates to nearly 900,000 people receiving at least one dose and 206,942 being fully vaccinated, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
While the overlap of a sped-up distribution of vaccines and a downturn of cases and hospitalizations suggest the start of curtailing a virus that's killed 6,820 Virginians since March, Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Laurie Forlano said it's too soon to tell if vaccinations are the reason why.
"The trends we are observing are likely a combination of several factors," Forlano said in a statement Monday. "The sharp spike in cases was driven somewhat by the holidays that involved travel, gatherings, or other higher risk behaviors. I think the short answer is that it's a combination of things, and maybe we are starting to see some effect of vaccine, but I'm not sure we've vaccinated enough people yet to see that impact."
Amy Popovich, nurse manager for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said in a media briefing Monday that the one-shot regimen from Johnson & Johnson bears significant promise in increasing the number of residents localities vaccinate.
J&J applied for emergency use authorization this past week, and if approved, Popovich said its vaccine could be in rotation by end of February or early March.
An unforeseen cut off of vaccine supply shorted health departments across the state, who continue to face a demand that far outweighs available doses.
"There are updates that Pfizer is able to get 120 million doses by the end of March instead of 100 million, but we don't know how that's actualized for us at the state level, at the local level," Popovich said, adding how Moderna is looking into placing 15 doses in a single vial instead of 10, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
"So there's certainly things in motion that would mean we'd get more vaccines," Popovich continued. "But we don't have any specifics about what that would or when exactly that would happen."
The uncertainty is paired with incoming COVID variants that early data shows is even more contagious. In Virginia, at least four cases of the mutation first found in the United Kingdom and one case of the variant originating in South Africa, have been identified.
Across the U.S., almost 700 variant cases have been found throughout 34 states. The spread has threatened to thwart recent progress, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a White House COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
Overall numbers remain worryingly high when compared to the summer time, Walensky added. In Virginia, the most cases recorded in a single day prior to November was 2,015 on Aug. 7. Before that, the most was 1,615 on May 26.
About 1,800 of total deaths were reported in the first five weeks of 2021.
"I'm asking everyone to please, keep your guard up. The continued proliferation of variants remain of great concern and is a threat that could reverse the recent positive trends we are seeing," Walensky said, noting to continue wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding travel and poorly ventilated spaces and to get vaccinated when eligible.
"If we all work together and take these prevention steps, we can finally turn the tide."
By the numbers
Virginia’s total caseload is at 530,825 and the positivity rate has lowered to 10.2%.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 78 patients since Friday's update, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. The state’s hospitals had 2,285 COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 figures for the Richmond area
Richmond and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have had a total of 59,906 cases, 2,367 hospitalizations and 813 deaths.
Richmond has had 13,478 cases, 640 hospitalizations and 142 deaths.
Chesterfield has had 20,654 cases, 713 hospitalizations and 214 deaths.
Henrico has had 19,627 cases, 794 hospitalizations and 353 deaths. Hanover has had 6,147 cases, 220 hospitalizations and 104 deaths.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo