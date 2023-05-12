A New Kent County woman was playing her favorite scratch-off game while on the phone with her fiancé when she discovered that she won $2 million.

Marsha Rollins, of Quinton, won the top prize for the Money Blitz scratcher after purchasing the ticket at a Fairfax Safeway on 12200 Fairfax Towne Center.

“I never went to sleep; I was up all night!” Rollins said to Virginia Lottery officials. “I’m floating on cloud nine!”

The odds of winning the top prize are more than 1 in 1.14 million. This is the first grand winner for Money Blitz, with two other $2 million tickets yet to be claimed.

Rollins chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,250,000 before taxes. The other option would have paid her the full $2 million in annual payments across 30 years.

Lottery profits go toward K-12 education across the commonwealth. New Kent K-12 schools received more than $1.2 million in lottery funds last fiscal year.