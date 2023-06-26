Update: The crash on I-64 East near Emmaus Church Rd. has been cleared, according to VDOT.

Previous story:

A vehicle crash in New Kent County is causing more than five miles of traffic backups on I-64.

The crash occurred on I-64 East at mile marker 209.2 near Emmaus Church Rd., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The eastbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

VDOT has advised drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.