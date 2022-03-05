New library and recreation center proposed for Montpelier; community meeting later in March

Hanover County's western corridor could see a new library and recreation center next year if the proposed $8.1 million Montpelier Park project gets the green light.

The Montpelier Library, the smallest branch within the Pamunkey Regional Library system, is currently housed in a wing of the Montpelier Center for Arts & Education. The proposed project, which goes before the Hanover planning commission on April 21, includes a roughly 20,000-square-foot building to be built across from the arts and education center and next to existing athletic facilities.

The new recreation center, as it's being called, would provide a larger library with an expanded collection of books and resources, but also recreation space, public meeting rooms, study rooms, creative children's spaces and more overall seating.

Hanover's parks and recreation department will host a community meeting March 21, to provide information about the project. That meeting will be held at the Montpelier Center for Arts & Education, 17205 Mountain Road in Montpelier, at 7 p.m.

"Investing in a public library ... offers some of most significant returns on investments of a tax dollar," said Montpelier Library Branch Manager Renee Sottong.

Aside from its traditional use as a place to read and check out books, patrons today of all ages visit libraries in need of many things - research materials, help with computers to look for jobs or prepare resumes - even to host social book clubs or entertaining children's programming.

"We're looking to reform the library around that's person's goals," Sottong said about each patron's needs, and "that creates a durable value for the community."

Another advantage to having both a recreation center and a library, is that the library can expand partnerships with local government agencies, such as the county's Community Services Board, she said. Most recently the library helped distribute COVID-19 test kits during the pandemic.

The new recreation center/library will be built where there's currently a softball diamond, so a new diamond will be built behind the new building. There are already two multi-purpose athletic fields at the park as well as a walking trail, playground and picnic shelter.

Dan Smith, Hanover interim parks and recreation director, said that the combined recreation center and library is a unique project, one that's modeled after a similar community center in Chesapeake. He said the larger recreation center spaces can be used for community performances, movie nights and more.

"It's a unique building but it really does check all the boxes for the community," he said.

If and when the planning commission approves the project's conditional use permit - the first step in the planning process - the project then goes to the Board of Supervisors for final approval. Smith said if all goes as planned, the recreation center and library could be ready in late fall 2023.