New partnership aims to connect seniors experiencing homelessness with affordable housing

People in a growing segment of the region’s homeless population will have preference for an affordable apartment through a new partnership.

Homeward, the region’s coordinating agency for homeless services, has partnered with property manager Beacon Communities to place people experiencing homelessness who are 62 or older at its Dominion Place Apartments building. The arrangement will also provide those renters wraparound services through nonprofit Senior Connections and the Virginia Commonwealth University Richmond Health and Wellness Program and Medical Legal Partnership.

“The support services will help people be successful,” said Kelly King Horne, Homeward’s executive director. “If we can take this to scale, it will help with a lot of older adults whose needs aren’t met at homeless shelters.”

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic spiked housing insecurity in the region, affordable housing for seniors was a critical need.

Typically, it could take three to six months to get into one of the 249 apartments at the age- and income-restricted Dominion Place building on West Grace Street, according to Beacon. For prospective tenants with disabilities, the wait can be even longer. Rents there are capped at 30% of a tenant’s monthly income.