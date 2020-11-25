New rent-to-own program offers 'bridge' for families pursuing home ownership

The rent-to-own arrangement, called the Homeownership Bridge program, targets families who have not yet qualified for a mortgage and earn between 50% and 60% of the region’s area median income. For a family of four, that’s between $44,700 and $53,640 annually. The range includes roughly 19,200 households in Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield County, according to figures the Land Trust provided.

In September, Haggins moved into a newly built, three-bedroom home in Church Hill with his sons, ages 11 and 5. It was a special moment for Haggins, who is sole provider for his family.

“It’s not easy for any single parent to be afforded privileges like this,” Haggins said.

For 12 months, he will rent the house for just under $1,000 a month. Under his agreement with the land trust, half of the sum will be deposited into escrow. Next fall, when he seeks to buy the home, he will have $6,000 to put toward a down payment or closing costs.

In the meantime, the arrangement gives him an affordable home to live in and routine check-ins with the land trust’s staff to make sure he is on track financially.

His monthly rent is based on his projected mortgage at the sales prices he agreed to with the land trust: $165,000.

