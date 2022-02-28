New report highlights climate change impacts already happening

As Richmond is on the verge of finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.

The report is the second of the three-part Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report. More than 250 authors across 67 countries, including the U.S., contributed to the report.

In the eight years since the last full report, a larger range of impacts can be scientifically linked to the warming planet. Not surprisingly, some animals and plants are adapting better than others. But as a consequence, the way plants and animals are living across the world continues to change very quickly compared to their natural evolution. This means reliable biological events, like flowering plants and seasonal animal migrations, are becoming less reliable. With much of global food production linked to these events, their decrease in reliability has repercussions up the food chain.

The risks going forward are magnified depending on how much warming takes place in the coming decades. Since the end of the 19th century, the planet has already warmed about 2°F (1.1°C). A warming of 3.6°F (2°C) in the next 80 years suggests up to 18% of all land species will be at high risk of extinction. A warming of 7.2°F (4°C) in that time suggests 50% of all plant and animal species will be threatened.

As heat rises, so can humidity, which makes total heat stress a growing threat to people in the decades to come, especially those living in cities. The percentage of people across the world exposed to deadly heat stress is expected to increase from 30% today to between 48-76% in the next 80 years, depending on the extent of the of warming.

The report is global in scope, but it examines some impacts already in place in North America.

Rising air, water, and ground temperatures have changed ecosystems and contributed to the documented movement and death of numerous populations of plants, fish, birds, and mammals. These have resulted in impacts to farming and fishery locations, with production of key crops at greater risk.

When combined with increased development, extreme weather events, connected to a warming climate, are impacting economic activities and disrupting supply-chain infrastructure and trade. Coastal, river, and stream flooding will make those risks even greater for people living in urban or suburban areas.

Specifically in the western United States, the already-limited water supply and aging water infrastructure have led to water security issues to the growing populations in the Southwest. Larger wildfires are increasingly endangering lives, property, and key energy infrastructure. Small particulate matter in wildfire smoke will begin to negate the late 20th century improvements in air quality, threatening human health.

There is no one solution to climate change, but the evidence indicates that risks to people can be managed by strengthening natural systems. For example, flood risks can be reduced by restoring wetlands. Cities, which are even warmer due to the urban heat island effect, can be cooled by introducing parks and additional green spaces. Farmers can diversify by combining crops, livestock, and additional natural elements like bushes and trees.

There is still time to curb additional warming, which is critical in limiting additional risks. Most directly, carbon dioxide and methane emissions need to be decreased dramatically and rapidly. New development should include renewable energy generation, more sustainable farming practices, and more efficient transportation within cities.

In the end, there is no one singular tipping point for all impacts. These will continue to accumulate and cascade into greater impacts in the decades to come. Distilling the report into its essence seems to suggest one theme. The longer we wait to enact solutions, the worse the impacts will get.

Additional resources: