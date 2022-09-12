New Richmond civilian review board bill introduced following criticism, delays

After failing to get legislation for a new police accountability panel off the ground earlier this year, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday introduced an amended bill to City Council addressing public concerns about the legislation.

The proposed Civilian Review Board is intended to investigate allegations of police misconduct, abuse and officer-involved shootings. The city has been considering plans for it since protests in 2020 against the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Marcus-David Peters here two years earlier.

The new bill increases the size of the proposed review board from seven to eight appointees, with the council and mayor's administration each picking four of them. It also bumps the yearly stipend for each member from $1,200 to $2,400.

Other changes include allowing the Richmond City Council to hire a full-time staff member for the board . The original bill called for having the staff member come from the Office of the Inspector General, according to a city news release.

“This new proposal reflects a collaborative effort with members of City Council and I greatly appreciate their critical insight,” Stoney said. “The result is a CRB that will be equipped to respond to the needs of our community, ensure accountability and enhance the public safety of all Richmond residents.”