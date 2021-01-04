New Richmond School Board meets for the first time, elects new leadership

The Richmond School Board has new members and new leadership.

Cheryl Burke, a former educator in the Richmond Public Schools system, was selected Board chair in a 5-4 vote, with Kenya Gibson and newcomers Stephanie Rizzi, Mariah White, and Shonda Harris-Muhammed dissenting.

Burke is a vocal supporter of Superintendent Jason Kamras, and was a part of his hiring in 2017.

"I'm very, very, very happy that we all are bringing different experiences to the table... my hope is that we continue to collectively work together on behalf of every child," she said during the meeting. "Yes, these are challenging times, but we have the opportunity together to address our long list... with COVID, virtual learning, housing, and just a lot across the world, across the country."

Fourth District board member Jonathan Young was unanimously selected by the Board to serve as vice chair.

In the past, Young has called for a smaller central office and more conservative spending. He also has been the lone 'No' vote when it came to whether or not students should return to school buildings. In a statement, he said one of his top priorities is getting students back in the classroom as soon as the summer of 2021.