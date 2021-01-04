New Richmond School Board meets for the first time, elects new leadership

The Richmond School Board has new members and new leadership.
Cheryl Burke, a former educator in the Richmond Public Schools system, was selected Board chair in a 5-4 vote, with Kenya Gibson and newcomers Stephanie Rizzi, Mariah White, and Shonda Harris-Muhammed dissenting.
Burke is a vocal supporter of Superintendent Jason Kamras, and was a part of his hiring in 2017.
"I'm very, very, very happy that we all are bringing different experiences to the table... my hope is that we continue to collectively work together on behalf of every child," she said during the meeting. "Yes, these are challenging times, but we have the opportunity together to address our long list... with COVID, virtual learning, housing, and just a lot across the world, across the country."
Fourth District board member Jonathan Young was unanimously selected by the Board to serve as vice chair.
In the past, Young has called for a smaller central office and more conservative spending. He also has been the lone 'No' vote when it came to whether or not students should return to school buildings. In a statement, he said one of his top priorities is getting students back in the classroom as soon as the summer of 2021.
“I look forward to working with this new Board and with this Superintendent and hope that we will focus like a laser beam to get our students back in school as soon as we can perhaps this summer,” he said in a statement. “Despite our best efforts but because of the pandemic our students have fallen behind and not just academically but socially and emotionally, their families financially, and tragically we have lost members of the RPS family to this awful virus.”
During the meeting, White specifically said she was looking for “new” leadership, and then preceded to vote 'No'.
The chair and the vice chair are still voting members of the School Board who are tasked with setting meeting agendas, presiding over board meetings, and representing the board at official functions.
Both will lead the Board at a difficult time, and through a trying budget season. RPS is the only school district in the Richmond area to keep instruction fully virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier in the day, four new members -- Rizzi, White, Harris-Muhammed and Nicole Jones -- were sworn in.
Also on Monday, critics filled public comment with pleas for the Richmond School Board to fire Senior Advisor Rodney Robinson, the 2019 National Teacher of the Year. On Thursday, Robinson apologized for a tweet he called a “bad joke,” in which he called U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s 2017 attacker a “true Kentucky Hero” and called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to “step up.”
