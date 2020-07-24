The board that oversees Richmond’s public housing agency will soon have five new faces.
The Richmond City Council on Monday is scheduled to approve part of a slate of new appointees to the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. The nine-member body sets policy for, and could chart redevelopment of, the city’s roughly 4,000 public housing units, home to some of the region’s poorest families.
“I’m mostly concerned that people in public housing aren’t getting an opportunity or having a voice in the progression in the city, in the upward mobility,” said William R. Johnson Jr., a former Richmond City Councilman who is up for appointment. “They’re left on the sidelines and being dictated to rather than having a seat at the table and benefiting from the growth and development the city is experiencing.”
Input from public housing residents must drive the board’s decisions, said Patrice Shelton, president of the Hillside Court Tenant Council, the body that represents residents who live in the South Richmond public housing community she has called home for 10 years.
Shelton is one of two new tenant representatives slated for appointment to the board, succeeding longtime representative Marilyn Olds. Rethinking how the agency conducts public engagement is one of her goals, she said.
“We need to make it so the residents feel comfortable going to a member on the commissioner board or a member of RRHA and not feel judged or ridiculed about questions or concerns or ideas they might have,” Shelton said. “There’s a trust broken there.”
Johnson and Shelton are among a crop of five new candidates a council panel recommended for appointment to the board last week, alongside two reappointments. Pending approval from the full council, the new commissioners will arrive at what is a critical juncture for the agency.
Major questions about the future of the city’s six largest public housing communities remain unanswered. The man who vowed last year to transform them in short order lasted barely a year on the job.
Damon E. Duncan resigned his post as CEO of the housing authority in the spring. The board appointed the agency’s controller, Stacey Daniels-Fayson, as interim CEO, the agency’s fourth different chief executive since January 2018.
A national search to find a permanent replacement is planned, though details of that effort are sparse.
At the urging of current board chairwoman Veronica Blount, commissioners held a closed session to discuss the position earlier this month. The board has not publicly communicated a timeline for its search, or said what role residents may play in the process. Complicating matters, most of the commissioners’ four-year terms – Blount’s included – expired months ago.
With few board members eligible for reappointment, the City Clerk’s Office solicited applications to fill the vacancies earlier this year. A lengthy vetting process led by the council’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee ensued.
That process was temporarily put on hold after Duncan, in March, took part in a round of interviews for candidates interested in joining the board. His participation raised ethical questions, given that the board hires and fires the CEO.
After soliciting more applicants, the council committee held a second round of interviews last month. A theme arose during the interviews, said Ellen Robertson, the councilwoman who chairs the panel that interviewed candidates.
“One statement was consistent with each applicant, and that was building trust with the residents,” Robertson said.
The panel re-scored candidates and recommended a slate last week based on those assessments.
Aside from Johnson, the former councilman, the committee recommended for appointment Basil Gooden, a former Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry; Barrett Hardiman, a lobbyist and former Richmond School Board candidate; and Neil Kessler, a retired lawyer who currently sits on the board.
Appointments for tenant representation must clear a second council panel before the full body can consider them. That vote is tentatively scheduled for September.
Aside from Shelton, the Hillside Court Tenant Council president, the committee recommended Charlene Pitchford, a member of the Gilpin Court Tenant Council; and Blount, the board’s chairwoman, for reappointment.
The council is scheduled to meet electronically Monday beginning at 6 p.m.
