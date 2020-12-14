New study outlines how families of color in Virginia are affected by the pandemic

“We know that dual pandemics are happening: COVID-19 and racism in our country,” Griffey said. “And if our policy responses cannot reflect both adequately, we’re going to end up where we started.”

The nonprofit is requesting policy changes that include fully funding schools to include robust mental health support for students, and not holding schools accountable for losses of enrollment. Every county in Virginia except for those that host virtual academies have seen large decreases in public school enrollment.

Given where the economy is, the report speculates that the economic downturn due to the pandemic will cause lawmakers to propose cuts to school funding, as was done following the year of the Great Recession in 2009. The report states that the $24 billion cut from school budgets was not equitable, with high poverty schools facing triple the cuts.

Griffey hopes the pandemic will motivate state lawmakers to take a closer look at how schools are funded. According to the Virginia Department of Education, schools are funded through state, federal and local funding.