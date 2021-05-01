New VCU studies show increase in school poverty, deeper segregation by race and class

She also said that even Black students who do call affluent communities home are less likely to enroll in advanced courses than their white and Asian peers, who are both overrepresented in AP courses. Those courses, which are run by the College Board, the same company that hosts the SATs, are courses that can offer some college credit to high school students.

Economically disadvantaged students are four times less likely to take AP courses than their non-economically disadvantaged peers, who make up 81% of AP courses, the researchers say.

Much of that has to do with a lack of resources in school districts in rural communities, where white poverty is concentrated. The same applies to under-resourced schools in city school systems. White students in rural communities, the study says, are underrepresented in AP coursework similarly to Black students regardless of their economic status.

“It takes resources to offer these AP classes,” she said. “If a school division has trouble securing the resources needed to offer AP courses which may have lower enrollment numbers, or to find the staff to staff them with teachers who are trained and qualified to teach in these more specialized, and advanced subject areas, then you run into that to the fact that an AP class isn't even offered in your high school.”