New Zealand man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for producing child pornography in bizarre case involving Goochland girl, 14

A New Zealand man who traveled half-way around the world to meet a 14-year-old Goochland County girl with whom he had engaged in sexually explicit conduct online was sentenced Friday in federal court in Richmond to 21 years in prison for using the girl to create pornographic videos he surreptitiously recorded.

When the girl eventually broke off contact, Troy George Skinner, 28, flew to the U.S. from Auckland, N.Z., and then traveled to the girl's home, where he was shot by the girl's mother after throwing a paving stone through a glass door window as he tried to get inside on June 22, 2018. In his backpack, police found pepper spray, a pocketknife and duct tape that he had purchased earlier that day at the Walmart Supercenter in Glen Allen.

U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck sentenced Skinner, who has a long history of psychiatric care in New Zealand that has included hospitalization, to 252 months in prison. The punishment is in the mid-range of federal sentencing guidelines calculated for Skinner, which called for a sentence of between 235 to 293 months of incarceration. The mandatory minimum is 15 years.

While acknowledging Skinner's mental health problems and the trauma he suffered as a child, federal prosecutors said those issues fall short of negating the serious nature of his crimes, and they required a tough sentence.

"To the government's knowledge, this is the only case involving a defendant who flew halfway around the globe for the purpose of confronting a 14-year-old girl who broke off their online relationship," Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Hood said in a sentencing memorandum filed in U.S. District Court.

From Jan. 11, 2018, through Feb. 9 2018, Skinner created 49 videos that memorialized the victim's sexual acts that Skinner induced her to perform online, according to evidence.

"Like undoubtedly thousands, or tens of thousands, of other individuals prosecuted over the years in the United States, the defendant began an online relationship with a minor," Hood wrote. "Initially their relationship was, at a minimum, age inappropriate. As things quickly evolved and crossed over into the emotional and sexual realm, it became illegal. Also like other defendants caught in Skinner's spot, his criminal conduct involved the secret production of child pornography that the victim was unaware of at the time."

Hood also noted the "horror the victim's family felt" after Skinner suddenly arrived on their doorstep, and "they first learned that the defendant was someone their 14-year-old daughter had met online on the day he tried to force his way into their home."

"The fact that the mother was able to successfully prevent the defendant's forcible entry by shooting him in the neck did not diminish the horror then and does not diminish the horror now," Hood said.

Skinner first met the girl in an online game launcher called Steam, and they began chatting on Steam before transitioning to a different online platform called Discord, an application designed for the online gaming community that can be downloaded and accessed through both cell phones and desktop computers.

Skinner's actions led to an 11-count federal indictment in 2019 charging him with nine counts of producing child pornography and one count of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of a minor, and one count of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of an adult.

But under the terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors offered Skinner to plead guilty to a single count of producing child pornography, and he did so in July. The remaining 10 counts were dismissed against him Friday, in accordance with the agreement.

Defense attorneys Robert Wagner and Laura Koenig said in a sentencing memorandum that Skinner had a "tortured and tragic childhood which resulted in serious mental health consequences" for him.

He was physically and emotionally abused until the age of 12 by a mentally ill mother who suddenly disappeared and wasn't heard from again. Skinner then moved in with his father, who was "emotionally absent" and inattentive as a parent, and who failed to meet his son's basic needs, according to court documents.

His attorneys said he had no intent to exploit a child because he "reasonably believed" the Goochland girl was of the age of consent, which is 16 in New Zealand. They also noted that Skinner had no prior criminal history and was "not planning to hurt anyone but himself" when he came to the U.S.

Further, the attorneys said as Skinner's relationship with the girl progressed "he fell deeply in love for the first time in his life," but his issues with attachment "probably resulted in Mr. Skinner placing too much emotional capital into the relationship."

"Mr. Skinner did not believe he was doing anything illegal," they wrote.

He was "devastated" when the girl broke off their online relationship, the attorneys said, because "this was the end of Mr. Skinner's only serious romantic relationship he had experienced." He suffered from abandonment issues involving his mother, as well as other significant mental health concerns. He was diagnosed in 2018 as suffering from dependent personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Although he was confused and tormented, he meant no harm to [the victim] or her family," the attorneys said. "Once he was denied entry to [the victim's] house, his thoughts of killing himself came full circle. Confronted with [the victim's] mother pointing a gun at him only several feet away, and threatening to kill him several times, he did not turn and run. He stood there and allowed her to shoot him from close range."

Prosecutors, however, said such assertions should be taken "with a healthy pinch of salt."

"His actions and demeanor on June 22, 2018 ... strongly indicated fury and not sadness," Hood wrote. "It was wild-eyed rage that the victim and her mom recalled seeing in the defendant's face when he was denied entry into the house."

According to the mother's account, Skinner did not simply stand there and allow himself to be shot.

"Rather, he was pushing his body through the opening he had created by smashing a window, and was wildly flailing his arm in an apparent attempt to open the door from the inside when she fired her gun," Hood said.

During his three years in federal detention as his case played out in court, Skinner worked to improve himself and others, obtaining a GED with high scores, becoming a jail trustee and developing a workout program for himself and other inmates, his attorneys wrote. The superintendent of the Northern Neck Regional Jail, where Skinner was held, submitted a letter on his behalf, calling him a "model inmate and an example to his peers" who exhibited an "outstanding" attitude and demeanor.