New Zealand man who showed up at Goochland girl's home pleads guilty to production of child pornography

A New Zealand man who was shot and wounded by the mother of a Goochland County girl, after the man showed up at the family's home in 2018, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to production of child pornography.
Troy George Skinner, 28, faces a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced Feb. 11 by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck. His unusual conditional plea allows him to appeal his First and Fifth Amendment challenges to the charges which Lauck ruled against earlier.
Should he win before a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the case would go back to district court for retrial. Skinner also reserved the right to challenge his sentence.
Skinner, a burly man with close-cropped dark hair wearing a dark blue jail jump suit, told Lauck he was under the care of the jail psychiatrist where he is being held and taking medication.
His lawyer, Laura Jill Koenig, told Lauck that Skinner has a long history of psychiatric care in New Zealand that has included hospitalization. The psychiatric problem is the result of trauma he has suffered, Koenig said without elaboration.
Between February and March 2018, Skinner interacted with the girl -- who Goochland authorities said was 14 years old at the time -- online and used her to produce videos and images of child pornography.
The June 22, 2018, incident in Goochland led to an 11-count federal indictment in 2019 charging Skinner with nine counts of producing child pornography and one count of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of a minor, and one count of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of an adult. The kidnapping charge could have resulted in a life sentence.
Under the plea agreement, the remaining 10 charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
In pleading guilty, Skinner admitted he left Auckland, New Zealand and traveled to the victim's home in Goochland, having learned her address in online conversations with the victim.
Skinner approached the victim's home and attempted to speak to family members inside. He threw a paving stone through the glass window of the kitchen door to the house and tried to enter.
After several warnings, the victim’s mother fired a handgun, striking him once in the neck, to keep him from entering the home. Skinner fled and collapsed in a neighbor’s yard, where he was apprehended by members of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.
According to additional court filings, a search of Skinner’s belongings at the scene turned up duct tape, pepper spray and a folding pocketknife. Officials also seized two mobile phones from Skinner, which investigators later determined contained images of child pornography depicting the minor victim.
The U.S. attorney's office said that U.S. authorities also made a mutual legal assistance request to officials with the government of New Zealand.
New Zealand investigators executed a search warrant on the defendant's apartment in New Zealand and conducted a forensic examination of his laptop and later sent U.S. investigators a thumb drive containing 120 video and 56 image files depicting the victim.
Charges of breaking and entering with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit rape were withdrawn in Goochland when Skinner was initially charged by federal authorities in October 2018.
