New Zealand man who showed up at Goochland girl's home pleads guilty to production of child pornography

A New Zealand man who was shot and wounded by the mother of a Goochland County girl, after the man showed up at the family's home in 2018, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to production of child pornography.

Troy George Skinner, 28, faces a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced Feb. 11 by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck. His unusual conditional plea allows him to appeal his First and Fifth Amendment challenges to the charges which Lauck ruled against earlier.

Should he win before a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the case would go back to district court for retrial. Skinner also reserved the right to challenge his sentence.

Skinner, a burly man with close-cropped dark hair wearing a dark blue jail jump suit, told Lauck he was under the care of the jail psychiatrist where he is being held and taking medication.

His lawyer, Laura Jill Koenig, told Lauck that Skinner has a long history of psychiatric care in New Zealand that has included hospitalization. The psychiatric problem is the result of trauma he has suffered, Koenig said without elaboration.