Newly expanded driving tour in Southside Virginia highlights civil rights in education

“The community was very, very close, and they looked out for each other,” she said. “They really cared for each other.”

That caring extends to the society’s annual homecoming each August, called The Turnout, which continues to this day, though this year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Beneficial Benevolent Society social hall is one of a dozen new sites along the trail, which was established in 2004 with 41 sites, including places such as the Robert Russa Moton Museum, housed in the former Robert Russa Moton High School, a National Historical Landmark in Farmville, where the 1951 strike by students sparked the modern civil rights movement. Some of the sites, such as the Moton Museum, are open for visiting, while others are merely interpretive signs that tell the stories of those locations.

The expansion of the trail (and the updating of signage at the original sites) has been in the works for years, but the timing of its completion proved serendipitous, considering the news of recent months involving civil rights.