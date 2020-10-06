Newly expanded driving tour in Southside Virginia highlights civil rights in education

What seems like a lifetime ago to Danny Morton -- it was 1961 -- a journalist working as a correspondent for The Richmond News Leader visited the makeshift school Morton attended and made a picture of kids in the classroom.
Morton doesn’t remember the details of that day and didn't even recall the picture until it surfaced in recent years and he looked at it and noticed the boy in the front looking straight at the camera.
“I said, ‘Durn, that’s me!” Morton said.
Indeed, it is – and now it’s featured prominently on a new sign installed outside an old, two-story building in Prince Edward County where the picture was made in March 1961. What went on inside the building is commemorated as a new stop along the Civil Rights in Education in Heritage Trail, a self-guided driving tour through Southside Virginia that focuses on the struggle for equality among African-Americans, women and Native Americans.
The building was used as a social hall by the Beneficial Benevolent Society of the Loving Sisters and Brothers of Hampden Sydney, a dues-paying safety net sort of organization established in the 1800s by and for the local African-American community. The organization used the building as a “training center” for Black students after Prince Edward County closed its public schools in 1959 rather than follow federal law to integrate them. Many white students fled to a new whites-only private school in the county, but Black students had no such local option.
Morton, now 68, who still lives just down the road from the building on College Road, across from Mercy Seat Baptist Church and south of Hampden-Sydney College, was one of those students who attended school there. One of his most vivid memories is the potbellied stove that kept the classroom warm on cold winter days.
“I tell the kids, ‘You have made it today,’” Morton said with a laugh in a phone interview. “So many people don’t realize that we paved the way for them.”
Morton was a student there for a couple of years before he started attending school in neighboring Appomattox County, where his grandmother, a school teacher, had taken a job. He later returned to attend school in Prince Edward when the county reopened its schools in 1964.
“It was an experience going through something like that, which when you’re young you really don’t know what you’re getting into.”
The newly expanded Civil Rights Trail highlights sometimes little-known stories of people, places and groups such as the Beneficial Benevolent Society, which was “phenomenal for that time in history,” said Vicky Morton, Danny’s wife, of the organization that financially assisted members of the community when they needed a helping hand through illness or a death in the family. She was a member of the board of the nonprofit organization.
“The community was very, very close, and they looked out for each other,” she said. “They really cared for each other.”
That caring extends to the society’s annual homecoming each August, called The Turnout, which continues to this day, though this year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
The Beneficial Benevolent Society social hall is one of a dozen new sites along the trail, which was established in 2004 with 41 sites, including places such as the Robert Russa Moton Museum, housed in the former Robert Russa Moton High School, a National Historical Landmark in Farmville, where the 1951 strike by students sparked the modern civil rights movement. Some of the sites, such as the Moton Museum, are open for visiting, while others are merely interpretive signs that tell the stories of those locations.
The expansion of the trail (and the updating of signage at the original sites) has been in the works for years, but the timing of its completion proved serendipitous, considering the news of recent months involving civil rights.
“It’s a ‘now’ story if there ever was one,” said Bobby Conner, of Brunswick County, who is connected to the trail through his involvement as vice-chairman of the James Solomon Russell-Saint Paul's College Museum in Lawrenceville, one of the new stops on the trail. (The previous sign had been on the campus of Saint Paul's College, which is no longer accessible, while the new one is at the museum, which moved to its new home in 2019.)
The story of Russell, who was born enslaved before the Civil War and later became an influential Episcopal priest and educator and founder of Saint Paul’s College, is told at several stops along the trail.
“We are telling so many untold stories that are important to the history of Virginia,” Conner said. “Most people would be amazed if they went through the whole trail and read all the signs and visited all the sites about all of the things that have gone on along the trail. It’s just a hidden jewel.”
The stories stitched together by the trail as “relevant today as they were at the time,” said Magi Van Eps, tourism coordinator for Prince Edward County and chair for Virginia’s Crossroads, a tourism marketing consortium of southside localities that owns and manages the trail. Rita McClenny, president of Virginia Tourism Corp., said in a press release the trail highlights “authentic under-told and untold stories that helped shape the history of our country.”
While tourism in general has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil Rights Trail driving tour is practical for these socially distancing times as many of the sites are outdoors and visitors can explore the trail at their own pace. Organizers hope the newly expanded trail could provide an economic boost to the 14 rural counties, as well as the cities of Emporia and Petersburg. Appomattox Court House National Historic Park is also part of the trail.
Another of the new stops along the trail is Twin Lakes State Park near Farmville, where the two lakes were actually centerpieces of separate parks during segregation: Goodwin Lake State Park for whites, Prince Edward State Park for Black people. A recreational trail served as the boundary between the two, and at times, current park manager Veronica Flick has heard, park rangers were stationed along the trail to make sure visitors stayed on their assigned sides.
“It’s pretty crazy to think about how recent the history is,” she said.
Those days are an actual memory for Willie Bowen, now 82, who went to work as chief ranger at what was then officially called Prince Edward State Park for Negroes in 1968, beginning a long career with Virginia State Parks.
“It was the park for Black people; they couldn’t go anywhere else,” Bowen said of the popular park, which routinely drew large crowds from all over the state. The park had opened in 1950 after a suit was filed challenging Virginia’s policy of providing parks only for whites. At the time, Prince Edward became Virginia’s eighth state park and the first for African-Americans.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally ended segregation, but the adjacent parks continued to operate as segregated parks for several years longer. In 1976, the parks merged into one, and in 1986 it was renamed Twin Lakes State Park. A sign overlooking what was Prince Edward State Park, installed in recent weeks, commemorates the segregated history of the park with images and information from that era.
“The way I see it, a lot of the younger people don’t have any idea what went on back in those days,” said Bowen, for whom a new waterfront lodge was named at Twin Lakes State Park in 2017. “I think [the trail] will help.”
(804) 649-6639