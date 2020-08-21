Next Air Force Academy superintendent distinguished himself as scholar-athlete in Richmond

“Things worked out.”

Now a Lieutenant General in the Air Force, Clark, 56, will return to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., as its superintendent in September. He was nominated for the position by President Donald Trump in July, and Clark was confirmed by the Senate in early August.

Clark, the first Black man to become Air Force superintendent, succeeds Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, retiring after three years in the job. Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams became the first Black superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 2018.

“I am so honored and grateful for this opportunity, and excited, to go back to my alma mater and help to lead the school and develop leaders for the Air Force and the country,” said Clark, who moved from California to Richmond as a fourth-grader. “I thought this opportunity might be something for me years ago, and then I thought the ship had sailed. When the opportunity was presented to me one more time, by our chief of staff of the Air Force, I jumped at it.

“This will likely be my last assignment, so I couldn’t be happier to have this for my wife, Amy, and I, and our two kids, to go here and to be able to do this. It’s just an enormous opportunity to work at a great institution.”