Nicole Jones runs unopposed for 9th District School Board seat

QUESTION: How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?

The School Board rezoning goal fell short when parents began to feel like they were being used as pawns. One of the goals established was to engage the community. A lack of communication as well as its effectiveness became a huge divide. We also saw relationships strained due to the lack of transparency and the unwillingness to call out the racism that was blatantly happening during the process. We witnessed this again during virtual learning as families on the South Side became the least heard voices when it came to engaging the community.

When elected to the next School Board, intentional, diverse and effective communication strategies will be implemented. We must acknowledge the language barriers within all households and meet our families through their best communication practices.

QUESTION: How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?