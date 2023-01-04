 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nine Mile Ramp off I-64 reopens after crash

  • Updated
  • 0

This week we've got throwing stars with Shield n Sheath - Hatchet House, throwing a few jabs with East End Boxing Club and touring the canal with Venture Richmond. Plus, grab a bagel at Nate's Bagels, learn to plant with PlantHouse, jam with Kenneka Cook and get a feel for the The Richmond N…

Update: The ramp has reopened, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A crash has closed the ramp to Nile Mile Road from eastbound Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the closure at 5:15 p.m. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela welcomes first European cruise ship in 15 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News