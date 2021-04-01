‘No excuses’: Public housing tenant leadership calls on city to fund Creighton Court costs

Stacey Daniels-Fayson, RRHA’s interim CEO, said last month the $6.8 million request was integral to readying the Creighton site for new housing and securing financing RRHA and its master developer, The Community Builders, need to build it.

Without at least a portion of the sum, Daniels-Fayson told members of the RRHA Board of Commissioners the project that has inched along over the last decade would face further delays.

RTO leadership said that would have consequences for Creighton families that remain on the property, as well as other public housing residents across the city whose communities are also marked for redevelopment.

“Many of the people that started in this process are no longer involved and have moved on,” RTO leaders wrote. “And yet, the families that live in public housing are still here. We are still here. This is heart wrenching to the families who are looking forward to this project moving forward. Even those who do not live in the Creighton community, but live in other RRHA public housing communities look at Creighton as a beacon of light, a beginning for what will eventually take place in their own communities.”

The council is deliberating over Stoney’s spending plan, and could amend it before signing off later this spring.