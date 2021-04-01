‘No excuses’: Public housing tenant leadership calls on city to fund Creighton Court costs

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says its plans to move forward with the redevelopment of Creighton Court this year could sputter without money from the city.
Now, the Richmond Tenant Organization – made up of the presidents of five of the city’s largest public housing communities – is calling on city leaders to infuse the project with the funding RRHA says it needs to avoid yet another delay.
At issue is a $6.8 million request RRHA made to Mayor Levar Stoney for infrastructure improvements at the East End neighborhood that is slated for demolition and redevelopment. The Richmond City Council is currently reviewing Stoney’s proposal, which includes no money for the project.
“This critical piece is necessary for this project to be successful,” an open letter from the RTO leadership stated. “The city must step up … We, the RTO, are asking for the city to do what they said they would do. No excuses. Provide the infrastructure funding for Creighton Court. Our public housing families need this. Richmond needs this.”
The letter is signed by Marilyn Olds, the longtime president of the Creighton Court Resident Council and president of the RTO, as well as Patrice Shelton, President of Hillside Court, a tenant representative on the RRHA Board of Commissioners and the RTO vice president.
Last month, a Stoney spokesman said the administration did not fund RRHA’s request due to financial constraints stemming from the pandemic, as well as competing capital funding priorities, like plans to build a heritage campus for enslaved Africans in Shockoe Bottom.
In a letter responding to the RTO dated Wednesday, Stoney cited a different set of reasons.
He said his administration is seeking to establish a development agreement between the city and the housing authority, outlining roles and responsibilities, as well as a step-by-step implementation plan with established milestones for the massive project.
Ensuring Creighton residents understood the process and how they could return to the rebuilt neighborhood was a priority, too, Stoney wrote.
“Specifically, we are asking RRHA to work with the city to create a community engagement plan that addresses how, when and where new residential units will be made available for returning Creighton Court residents,” Stoney stated in the letter.
“Clear, consistent communication and engagement and informed project management are key to whether this project will be truly successful and serve as a model for future housing redevelopment.”
Angela Fountain, an RRHA spokesperson, did not immediately respond Thursday to a request seeking comment on Stoney’s letter. Neither Olds, nor Shelton immediately returned calls Thursday.
With an approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in hand, RRHA said demolition of 192 of Creighton’s 504 units could begin later this year. Officials from the housing authority told Creighton residents they could begin moving from those units as early as this summer. Another request to raze the remaining 312 units is pending.
Stacey Daniels-Fayson, RRHA’s interim CEO, said last month the $6.8 million request was integral to readying the Creighton site for new housing and securing financing RRHA and its master developer, The Community Builders, need to build it.
Without at least a portion of the sum, Daniels-Fayson told members of the RRHA Board of Commissioners the project that has inched along over the last decade would face further delays.
RTO leadership said that would have consequences for Creighton families that remain on the property, as well as other public housing residents across the city whose communities are also marked for redevelopment.
“Many of the people that started in this process are no longer involved and have moved on,” RTO leaders wrote. “And yet, the families that live in public housing are still here. We are still here. This is heart wrenching to the families who are looking forward to this project moving forward. Even those who do not live in the Creighton community, but live in other RRHA public housing communities look at Creighton as a beacon of light, a beginning for what will eventually take place in their own communities.”
The council is deliberating over Stoney’s spending plan, and could amend it before signing off later this spring.
Council President Cynthia Newbille, who represents the district where Creighton is located, did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment on whether she intends to introduce a budget amendment related to the project.
In his letter, Stoney also stated his administration was exploring whether federal dollars the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act could cover the costs.
