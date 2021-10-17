No identification of victim or cause in fatal Hanover fire

Hanover County fire officials haven’t identified either the victim of a fatal apartment fire in Mechanicsville on Saturday morning or what caused it.

County fire and emergency medical crews responded to “a reported explosion with injuries and trapped civilians” at 10:38 a.m. at the Pine Apartments on Garden Park Lane.

What they found after arriving two minutes later was smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and, after searching the apartment, a person with life-threatening injuries. The person died later at VCU Medical Center.

Hanover Fire Battalion Chief Greg Martin said he had no information about the person’s identity. Martin deferred to VCU, which said it could not provide any information about the victim.

A second person at the apartment was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and refused transport to the hospital, the fire department said in a news release on Saturday.

Only one apartment was damaged by the fire, but Martin said the county fire marshal is still investigating the cause, including the report of an explosion.

“That’s one of the things our investigation is looking at,” he said Sunday.