No injuries after fire causes extensive damage to Midlothian auto care center

No one was injured as Chesterfield firefighters battled a blaze at a Midlothian auto care center on Saturday morning.

Chesterfield fire crews and police responded at approximately 6 a.m. to the fire in the Village Marketplace shopping center in the 13000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Battalion Chief Chris Basdikis with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.