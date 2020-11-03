'No news is good news:' Virginia election officials report 'smooth' voting so far on Election Day

4 p.m. Update:
As of 4 p.m. today, Virginia election officials were reporting “smooth” voting at polling places with no major issues.
“So far, so good. No news is good news, as they say,” said Christopher Piper, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections, during a 4 pm briefing.
“We are not reporting any long lines,” he said, “We have had smooth voting throughout the Commonwealth. We do anticipate more voters from 5 to 7 p.m., as is typical on every election day.”
Piper reiterated that voters would be allowed to vote as long as they are in line by 7 p.m. Piper also said state officials have not heard of any major problems with voters not wearing face coverings at polling places.
11 a.m. Update:
Christopher Piper, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections, said on a conference call at 11 a.m. that Virginia elections officials have received only reports of “minor issues” at some polling places so far.
“The minor issues are typical things we see - machines that were not operating at the start - but voting continues in those situations. We have not had any indication that any voters were turned away,” Piper said.
“We have had no reports - to my knowledge - of voter intimidation at the polls,” he said.
Given that about 46% of registered voters already have cast ballots, Piper said the expectation is that voting will go smoothly and quickly for the rest of the day.
“We have seen swift movement through the polls,” he said.
Previous from 8 a.m.
By 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday - just 10 minutes after the polls opened - a quickly moving line of a few dozen voters had formed at the St. Mary's Episcopal Church voting site on River Road in Goochland County.
Several voters said they wanted to go ahead and get to the polls early on Election Day because they expected there would be a big voter turnout.
Among them was Ronnie Rice, a 64-year-old Goochland County resident.
"I work some long hours, and I wanted to go ahead and get it out of the way," said Rice, adding that he thinks voters have been galvanized by a divisive and contentious election campaign.
"I figured there would be a big turnout today," he said. "I expect it will be the biggest since I have been voting."
"It's my voice, and I exercise it," he said.
At Short Pump Elementary School in Henrico County, a steady flow of voters were entering the polling location by 7 a.m., but no long line had formed.
Courtney Wright, a Henrico resident, said both she and her husband decided to vote early in the morning about reading about concerns over possibly voter intimidation at the polls. Wright said she also decided to vote in person on election day out of concern there might be fraud claims about mail-in votes.
Wright said her vote went smoothly, taking less than five minutes.
"I think the world is so divided right now," she said. "People either believe what the president is telling them, or they do not. That makes you feel called to action."
There were no lines early Tuesday at Patrick Henry High school in Hanover County, where lines formed in 2016.
Some voting lines might be shorter than usual on Election Day because 69% of the votes Virginians cast in 2016 are already in.
Through Monday, 2,758,957 Virginians already had voted, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Of those 1,796,080 voted early in person. An additional 962,877 had voted through the mail.
Elections officials will still accept mail-in ballots as long as they are postmarked Tuesday and elections officials receive them by Friday at noon.
As of Nov. 1, Virginia has 5,975,696 registered voters. That means about 46% of Virginia’s registered voters had cast their ballots before Election Day.
Virginia’s voter turnout spikes above 70% in presidential elections. The state’s voter turnout was 72% in 2016, 71% in 2012 and 74% in 2008, when Barack Obama became the first Democrat to carry Virginia for president since 1964.