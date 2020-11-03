'No news is good news:' Virginia election officials report 'smooth' voting so far on Election Day

“We have had no reports - to my knowledge - of voter intimidation at the polls,” he said.

Given that about 46% of registered voters already have cast ballots, Piper said the expectation is that voting will go smoothly and quickly for the rest of the day.

“We have seen swift movement through the polls,” he said.

***

Previous from 8 a.m.

By 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday - just 10 minutes after the polls opened - a quickly moving line of a few dozen voters had formed at the St. Mary's Episcopal Church voting site on River Road in Goochland County.

Several voters said they wanted to go ahead and get to the polls early on Election Day because they expected there would be a big voter turnout.

Among them was Ronnie Rice, a 64-year-old Goochland County resident.

"I work some long hours, and I wanted to go ahead and get it out of the way," said Rice, adding that he thinks voters have been galvanized by a divisive and contentious election campaign.

"I figured there would be a big turnout today," he said. "I expect it will be the biggest since I have been voting."