No sign commemorates a place in Richmond where 20,000 Black people were buried. Lenora McQueen wants to change that.

State and federal officials last month reopened a historical evaluation process to determine whether the project may negatively impact the site.

"It's a nuanced situation, because the exact boundaries of what remains of that cemetery are unknown," said Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. "It's hard to know how much of that cemetery actually still survives because of all of the projects and mistreatment of it over decades. We know that it has been adversely impacted by ... multiple projects. What we don't know is what is the integrity of what's left."

While inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places would not prevent the rail project, it would require state and federal officials to give the site greater consideration and negotiate terms to mitigate the impact the project would have on the site.

As officials and community members are starting to think of how to commemorate the site, McQueen said one concept she's though of is a sculpture wall or statues that would bring to life the scenes of two funeral processions that Frederick Law Olmsted, a park designer known as the the founder of American landscape architecture, witnessed in 1853. In his account of them, he described what people were wearing, a carriage carrying a casket and riding horses that were part of the procession.

It could be a way to honor and respect the lives of people the city mistreated and tried to forget, she said.