Nominate someone making a difference for RTD's annual series

For the past 10 years, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has been marking the great community efforts of central Virginians with our annual series called Making a Difference. Now, it’s time to nominate the next year’s class of difference-makers for the 11th year of this popular series.

Do you know an unsung hero? A friend or neighbor whose good deeds benefit the region? Or a colleague doing extraordinary work?

Send your nominations to Executive Editor Paige Mudd at pmudd@timesdispatch.com by Friday, Dec. 10.

Entries should include a brief description of the good deeds as well as contact information for you and your nominee. Please label entries with the phrase “Making a Difference” in the subject line of your email.

We will publish the series beginning Sunday, Dec. 19.

