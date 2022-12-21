Nominate someone making a difference

Do you know an unsung hero? A friend or neighbor whose good deeds benefit the region? Or a colleague doing extraordinary work?

He or she may be featured in our upcoming “Making a Difference” feature that highlights the great community efforts of central Virginians.

Send your nominations to Richmond Times-Dispatch Executive Editor Chris Coates at ccoates@timesdispatch.com.

Entries should include a brief description of the good deeds as well as contact information for you and your nominee.

Please label entries with the phrase “Making a Difference” in the subject line of your email.