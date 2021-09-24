‘None of this stuff was done for my baby’: Keeshae Jacobs' mother still fighting for her missing daughter

The city's website lists a dozen people whom police are searching for, with the oldest case dating back to 1990. Eight of the 12 are Black, including the six people who have been missing for the longest.

The last substantive round of coverage the case received locally came two years after Keeshae’s disappearance. Jacobs raised $3,000 to offer as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her daughter’s case. Police have released no new information in the years since.

What attention the case has generated since then is due to Jacobs’ persistence to raise awareness about it and the plight of families with missing loved ones.

That's a testament to her fortitude, said Richmond Police Sgt. Carol Adams, who has grown close with Jacobs through the ordeal. Adams is not involved in the investigation itself, but Jacobs said she has been a key part of her support system on the darkest days. Less than four months after Keeshae went missing, Jacobs’ son, Deavon, was shot and killed at a hotel on Midlothian Turnpike.

In the face of tremendous grief and trauma, Jacobs hasn’t wavered in her mission to bring her daughter home, Adams said.