Nonprofit to begin renovations on new inclement weather homeless shelter in Shockoe Valley

The Richmond region’s shelter of last resort for people experiencing homelessness will return to Shockoe Valley this winter.

Commonwealth Catholic Charities is poised to renovate its facility at 809 Oliver Hill Way to accommodate a new inclement weather shelter. The Richmond City Council voted to direct $1.8 million of federal funding to the effort earlier this month. Work on the space will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to take three to four months. Once completed, as many as 75 emergency beds will be available there nightly through mid-April.

“We found [the location] to be closer to our target population – people who are not connected to other providers in the system, people who are living outside, the unsheltered and people who are looking for access,” said Jay Brown, CCC’s chief executive officer. “Making sure we have safe space for people to go is in the front of everyone’s mind.”

After an initial surge during the pandemic, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the region declined from 838 to 699 between January and July, according to a single-night count conducted this summer by nonprofits that aid the homeless in the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care.