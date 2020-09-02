Nonprofits to plant 650 trees in formerly segregated neighborhoods impacted by extreme heat

"If you've ever been in South Richmond, you'll see there's fewer trees, a lack of access to fresh food and poor air quality from exposure to pollution," said Sheri Shannon, co-founder of Southside ReLeaf, a community group that's involved in the tree planting initiative. "That all has an impact on people's health. As a result, residents in the South Side have lower health outcomes and a shorter life expectancy than in other parts of the city."

The higher temperatures, experts and advocates say, leads to increased health risks, higher energy bills and more pollution in urban parts of the city where Black and Latino people are clustered, surrounded by asphalt parking lots and cinder block buildings that radiate heat on extremely hot days.

"It's built into our DNA has been this notion that there's an inequity in the impact of heat in the city. It's more dangerous than we know. It's an invisible killer," said Rob Jones, executive director of Groundwork RVA, another community group involved in the project. "Here we've got efforts around remediation. That's really what matters -- that we're looking at how to put equity into this conversation."