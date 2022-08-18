 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Belvidere Street, Brook Road road projects planned

A temporary closure of sidewalks and travel lanes will start Monday as a contractor pulls fiber optic conduit in Richmond.

The closures are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 2:

  • North Belvidere Street at Leigh Street to Chamberlayne Avenue at Overbrook Road
  • Brook Road from Westbrook Avenue to Azalea Avenue
