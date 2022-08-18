North Belvidere Street, Brook Road road projects planned

A temporary closure of sidewalks and travel lanes will start Monday as a contractor pulls fiber optic conduit in Richmond.
The closures are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 2:
- North Belvidere Street at Leigh Street to Chamberlayne Avenue at Overbrook Road
- Brook Road from Westbrook Avenue to Azalea Avenue
