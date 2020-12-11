Northam announces $25 million for transformation of Monument Avenue, Lumpkin's Jail and other historic justice initiatives

While the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue remains standing, Northam and his staff said it will come down next year, potentially as soon as February or April, pending an appeal of a court ruling.

Alex Nyerges, CEO and director of the VMFA, said the museum plans to bring together historians, artists and urban planners from around the world to work with the community in Richmond to develop new plans for the circle around the Lee statue and the rest of Monument Avenue.

"We're looking forward to a 21st century future that's going to be inspiring and bright for all of Virginia," he said. "130 years of having those monuments scar the landscape and the souls of the people who have lived in the city and Virginia will take a great deal of thought and effort."

Northam said the effort may cost more than the $11 million in his budget proposal. Nygeres concurred, noting that that the total cost for the Rumors of War statue outside of the VMFA was about $3 million.

The governor said the private sector could assist with raising funds for the project, but that additional state funding may be added.