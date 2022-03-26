Northumblerland teen clinches Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee after 56 rounds and more than two hours of spelling

After a more than two-hour spelling slog, eighth-grader Trey Felton of Northumberland Middle School won the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s 47th annual Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday.

Felton, 13, correctly spelled “corollary” to clinch the title, but the victory came only after a hard-fought competition between Felton and the runner-up, Zainab Iqbal, a fifth-grader at Al Madina School of Richmond.

Four of the six finalists in the competition were eliminated in the first round on Saturday.

Felton and Iqbal then went an additional 55 rounds, with the advantage swinging back and forth between them numerous times.

The pair had multiple opportunities to seal the championship, but neither could quite clinch it on words such as “jitney” and “holometabolous.”

“That was tiring,” Felton said Saturday after the competition, which lasted from 1 to about 3:15 p.m. with just a few five-minute breaks.

“I can’t even wrap my mind around it,” Felton said. “It was hard. The fact that ‘corollary’ is the word I won on, is just crazy.”

Felton sealed it by correctly spelling “mitigative” in Round 55, after which Iqbal missed a letter in “promontory,” and Felton followed up by nailing “corollary,” which is defined as a proposition that follows upon one just demonstrated and that requires no additional proof.

As regional champion, Felton gets a $1,500 college scholarship and qualifies to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, scheduled for June 1-2 in the Washington, D.C., area.

Twenty-five students took a written test of spelling and vocabulary items to qualify for the six-contestant regional final, which was held through an online Zoom meeting.

Felton said he came into the contest feeling confident. He competed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee when he was in the fifth grade, and he spends about an hour a day studying spelling or picking up new words through his reading.

Iqbal, 11, also put in daily work preparing for the spelling bee, said her mother, Mahvish Ather.

“She has good memory,” Ather said. “She is a bookworm, but more recently she has been taking an hour or more before bed to study words.”

The other finalists were Sidhvidheer Janapareddy of Oak Knoll Middle School in Hanover County; Naol Mintesinot of Goochland Elementary School; Emily Ridout of Edward W. Wyatt Middle School in Greensville County; and Annalee Steffan of Charles City County Elementary School.