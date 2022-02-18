Not all Richmond-area COVID hospital patients were actually sick with COVID during omicron wave

Since the omicron wave took hold in December, more than 14,000 Virginia residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. But not all of them were actually sick from the virus and were in the hospital for another reason, blurring the definition of a COVID hospitalization.

At Virginia Commonwealth University Health, all patients are tested for COVID-19, no matter what ailment brought them to the hospital. At the other two major hospital systems, Bon Secours and HCA, only patients with symptoms or those undergoing serious procedures are tested.

That might explain why VCU saw a higher rate of COVID patients during the omicron wave. In mid-January, one in three adult inpatients at VCU had COVID. At HCA-owned hospitals Chippenham and Johnston-Willis, only one in five patients had the virus.

This suggests the more tests a hospital conducts, the more COVID infections it will find. This results in more patients needing extra resources no matter their level of infection.

The disparity shows how hospitalizations are potentially a flawed metric, inflating the severity of disease in the community, said Dr. Wes Shepherd, a VCU professor of pulmonary and critical care.

“We need to become a little more sophisticated in how we’re tracking that kind of data for such an important metric,” he said.

It’s unclear how many COVID patients in Richmond-area hospitals actually required treatment for COVID during the omicron wave. Spokespeople for the three systems either declined to share the number or said they didn’t have the data.

But studies from other states indicate the number of patients not needing treatment could be high. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported in mid-January that half of its COVID patients had come to the hospital for another reason and happened to test positive. In early January, 43% of New York hospital patients who tested positive were admitted for something other than coronavirus. It's unclear how many of these patients developed symptoms later in their hospital stay.

Omicron, which is more transmissible and less severe than previous variants, already made the number of COVID cases less reliable. Experts believe there were four to five times more cases than reported, as many who contracted the virus were asymptomatic or tested at home and never reported the result.

“These are all sort of pivotal metrics we’ve been using,” Shepherd said. “If we’re off by 50% in terms of hospitalizations, then it’s important to know that.”

Hospitals approach testing differently

While it's unclear what percentage of COVID patients in the Richmond area needed treatment for COVID, the percentage of the overall patient population who had COVID might provide a hint.

In mid-January, 32% of VCU’s adult inpatient population tested positive for COVID-19. VCU tests every patient as a way to prevent transmission from asymptomatic patients.

“We are swabbing everyone who comes to the door, and as a result, we’re seeing people swab positive who had minimal to no symptoms,” Shepherd said.

At HCA-owned Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals, only 22% of patients had COVID. At HCA’s Henrico Doctors’, 20% had the virus. HCA tests patients who have symptoms and who are undergo high-risk procedures, a spokesperson for the health system said. Other patients can receive a test at the doctor's discretion.

But not all the data supports the conclusion that testing more is always the reason for more cases. Bon Secours doesn’t test all its patients for COVID, a spokesperson said. But one of its hospitals, Memorial Regional, had almost the same percentage of COVID patients as VCU – 31%. And St. Mary’s wasn’t far behind at 27%. One explanation for Memorial Regional’s relatively high percentage of COVID patients is its patient population – the hospital treats less vaccinated communities, including King William and King & Queen Counties. St. Mary’s receives transfers from other hospitals, but so does Chippenham.

There are several implications from misidentifying COVID hospitalizations. A vaccinated patient who tests positive would appear to have a serious breakthrough infection, when in fact the patient's case is mild or asymptomatic.

If the patient requires a ventilator, the statistic for COVID-required ventilators also is thrown off. For example, one of Shepherd’s patients arrived at the hospital for a drug overdose and then tested positive. She required a ventilator and a stay in the intensive care unit. Records count her as a COVID patient needing a ventilator and care in the ICU.

But if a hospital doesn’t test all its patients, it doesn’t know who is capable of spreading COVID and who isn’t.

It can’t be forgotten, Shepherd said, there are still a lot of patients in the hospital with COVID. During the peak of omicron, there were more hospitalized in Virginia than any previous wave. And those already in the hospital are likely to be more susceptible to COVID should they catch it.

COVID remains unpredictable

It’s important to remember COVID does unpredictable things to the human body, said Dr. Melissa Viray, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. Doctors are still learning about its complications. COVID isn’t just a respiratory virus – it can impact the heart, vascular system and a person’s sense of taste and smell.

Ailments that may seem unrelated to COVID could turn out to be impacted by the virus, she said. And the addition of COVID can exacerbate existing medical conditions. It’s important to plot that association, which is why she believes all COVID patients should be counted as such. They may not be the majority of patients, but there are enough of them to factor into how hospitalizations are counted.

“I’m not sure you can say that it artificially inflates our hospitalization numbers even though I agree that at some point some portion of folks may have just had COVID and not substantially impacted their outcomes.”

On a death certificate, doctors often list COVID even if a direct line can’t be drawn between the virus and the death, Viray said. The Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists sets guidelines for how health care professionals should make this decision.

“It’s important for us to be able to count those,” Viray said. “There’s enough blurred area between those lines that it's important to incorporate those as we’re thinking about the overall impact of COVID-19.”

Still, the volume of death in the United States the past two years is unmistakable. This week, the country surpassed 1 million excess deaths, a measure of deaths beyond what is expected based on historical trends. Steven Woolf, a population health expert for VCU, said between 80% and 85% of those deaths were caused directly by the virus, with the remaining portion linked to disruptions caused by the pandemic. In 2020, life expectancy in the U.S. dropped almost two years to 76.9.

It’s important to note the total number of COVID patients, no matter how they got there, because those patients require more resources, said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health Department. At VCU, each patient who tests positive is placed in isolation, and his or her treatment team uses personal protective equipment, no matter the severity of the patient’s illness.

Perhaps a better way to count COVID hospitalizations, Shepherd said, is with patients who receive the steroid dexamethasone, a first-line treatment given to patients at the onset of their COVID infection. That’s how Massachusetts determined which of its COVID patients needed care for the virus and which didn’t.

As the pandemic transitions to endemic, variants will continue to be more transmissible and less severe, complicating the current approach to counting COVID hospitalizations, Shepherd said.

“It’s probably quite flawed for COVID moving ahead,” he added.

