'Now is the time to break out those masks:' Richmond area hits high COVID levels, per CDC

Richmond along with the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have hit high COVID-19 community levels, a benchmark calculated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention using number of infections and hospital admissions.

Statewide, Virginia is averaging more than 3,200 cases each day and nearly 500 people hospitalized with the virus. Case levels are likely much higher than the recorded statistics due to an increased use of at-home tests, which aren't guaranteed to be reported to health departments.

At the height of the delta surge in September, the state was reporting nearly 3,700 daily infections. Friday's figures are nearly 10 times higher than this time last year, when Virginia was recording less than 340 cases per day.

“For any folks who have taken a break from indoor mask wearing during times of low and medium COVID-19 levels, now is the time to break out those masks from the drawer and make sure to stay diligent about wearing it in indoor places,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, acting director of Richmond and Henrico's health districts. “Mask wearing alongside vaccinations and staying home when sick will help us stay as safe as possible during this wave of higher COVID-19 levels.”

The CDC update, which came late Thursday night, shifts the guidance for how residents should be determining risk. The federal health agency recommends residents in areas with high COVID levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This would include K-12 schools and apply to at least 25 localities in Virginia, where nearly every city and county is in the medium-to-high category.

Masks have been optional in public schools statewide since February following a fast-tracked law banning school mask mandates.

Virginia is one of four states to fully prohibit face covering requirements in K-12 schools, according to a dashboard compiled by the Center for Dignity in Healthcare for People with Disabilities. The other three are Florida, Texas and Utah.

CDC guidance also suggests that people who live with or plan to see someone who is at high risk for severe disease should wear a mask when indoors and around them, and get tested beforehand.

Richmond and Henrico's health districts recommends stocking up on multiple at-home tests as a safety measure, and in a Friday release, reminded residents of the availability of free at-home COVID tests at Broad Rock, East End, Ginter Park, Main Library and North Ave libraries.

The health districts are also ramping up the availability of free COVID testing events in preparation for increased demand.

Last week, more than a third of U.S. residents were living in counties with medium to high transmission levels, prompting the CDC director to call on local leaders to consider adopting additional prevention strategies such as masking in public indoor settings and increasing access to testing and vaccinations.

As of Monday, the latest available update on the VDH site, the state was administering less than 1,700 vaccines on a daily basis. Following the delta surge and during the omicron wave, Virginia was — at one point — recording more than 40,000 vaccinations each day.

“We wear masks to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe… it can save a life,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “Richmond residents, let’s make smart choices given where the COVID-19 levels are in our community. Let’s do our part to stay safe during this wave of the pandemic.”